First Bank (FRBA) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 17.85

The average one-year price target for First Bank (NasdaqGM:FRBA) has been revised to 17.85 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of 16.15 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.66 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.51% from the latest reported closing price of 13.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bank. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRBA is 0.14%, an increase of 23.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.71% to 13,265K shares. The put/call ratio of FRBA is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 1,750K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRBA by 19.95% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 1,691K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRBA by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 861K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRBA by 23.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 771K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares, representing an increase of 19.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRBA by 34.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 674K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRBA by 81.63% over the last quarter.

First Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton Square, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor.

