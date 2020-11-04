First Bank (FRBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

First Bank (FRBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FRBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that FRBA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.93, the dividend yield is 1.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRBA was $8.93, representing a -22.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.56 and a 48.83% increase over the 52 week low of $6.

FRBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.92. Zacks Investment Research reports FRBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 22.07%, compared to an industry average of -13.3%.

