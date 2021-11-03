First Bank (FRBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

First Bank (FRBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.53, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRBA was $14.53, representing a -8.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.90 and a 72.05% increase over the 52 week low of $8.45.

FRBA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FRBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.71. Zacks Investment Research reports FRBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 86.94%, compared to an industry average of 29.2%.

