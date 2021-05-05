First Bank (FRBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

First Bank (FRBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that FRBA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.22, the dividend yield is .91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRBA was $13.22, representing a -4.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.85 and a 118.51% increase over the 52 week low of $6.05.

FRBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.31. Zacks Investment Research reports FRBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 45.7%, compared to an industry average of 23.8%.

