First Bank (FRBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

First Bank (FRBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FRBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that FRBA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRBA was $11.16, representing a -14.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.08 and a 86% increase over the 52 week low of $6.

FRBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.98. Zacks Investment Research reports FRBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.27%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

