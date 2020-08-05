First Bank (FRBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

First Bank (FRBA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FRBA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that FRBA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.68, the dividend yield is 1.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FRBA was $6.68, representing a -42.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.56 and a 11.33% increase over the 52 week low of $6.

FRBA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.77. Zacks Investment Research reports FRBA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 14.86%, compared to an industry average of -19.7%.

