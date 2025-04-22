FIRST BANK Earnings Results: $FRBA Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRST BANK ($FRBA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, missing estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $34,060,000, beating estimates of $32,206,500 by $1,853,500.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FRBA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FIRST BANK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of FIRST BANK stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FIRST BANK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FRBA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for FIRST BANK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FRBA forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.