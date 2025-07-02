First Bank Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

First Bank will host a conference call on July 23, 2025, to discuss its Q2 financial performance.

First Bank, a New Jersey state-chartered bank, has announced an upcoming conference call scheduled for July 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial performance for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. The call will feature key executives including CEO Patrick L. Ryan and CFO Andrew L. Hibshman, who will provide insights on the quarterly results, which will be released after market hours on July 22, 2025. Participants can access the call via a toll-free number and access code provided in the announcement. First Bank operates 27 full-service branches along the New York City to Philadelphia corridor and had $3.88 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025. More details are available on their website.

Announcement of a scheduledearnings conference callindicates transparency and engagement with investors, fostering confidence in the company's communication strategy.

Inclusion of key executives in the call suggests a strong leadership presence, which can positively influence investor perceptions and trust.

Upcoming release of second quarter results offers the opportunity for stakeholders to assess the company's financial health and performance, potentially attracting investor interest.

None

What is the date for First Bank's second quarterearnings call

Theearnings callis scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I join the First Bankearnings conference call

To join, dial (800) 715-9871 and use the access code 3909613.

When will the second quarter results be released?

The second quarter results will be released after market close on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Who will be presenting during the conference call?

Patrick L. Ryan, Andrew L. Hibshman, Peter J. Cahill, and Darleen Gillespie will present during the call.

Where can I find more information about First Bank's financial results?

Detailed information will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of First Bank's website.

$FRBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $FRBA stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew L. Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer, Peter J. Cahill, Chief Lending Officer, and Darleen Gillespie, Chief Retail Banking Officer will provide an overview of second quarter 2025 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen to thirty minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company’s second quarter results will be released after the market closes on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 and will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company’s website, www.firstbanknj.com.







About First Bank







First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 27 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, Trenton, Williamstown, Morristown and Summit, New Jersey, Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, West Chester, Paoli, Malvern, Coventry, Devon, Lionville, Media, Pennsylvania, and Palm Beach, Florida. With $3.88 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025. First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses mainly throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol “FRBA”.







Contact







Andrew L. Hibshman, Executive Vice President and CFO





(609) 643-0058,



andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com





