Stocks
FRBA

First Bank Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Reports Decrease in Net Income and Strong Loan Growth

April 22, 2025 — 04:44 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

First Bank reported Q1 2025 net income of $9.4 million, reflecting a year-over-year decrease. Total loans and deposits grew significantly.

Quiver AI Summary

First Bank announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $9.4 million, down from $12.5 million during the same period last year, largely due to decreased earnings per share and lower return on equity metrics. Despite the decline in net income, the bank demonstrated growth with total loans rising to $3.24 billion, a notable increase of 11.8% annualized from the previous quarter. Total deposits also saw a substantial rise, reaching $3.12 billion, reflecting ongoing success in attracting new relationships. The net interest margin improved to 3.65%, and asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets reducing to 0.42% of total assets. CEO Patrick L. Ryan highlighted the bank's successful strategy in diversifying and investing in technology, while maintaining an efficient operational profile. The bank continues to prioritize shareholder returns through share buybacks and dividends, and it remains well-capitalized under regulatory requirements.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2025 remains substantial at $9.4 million, demonstrating solid performance despite a decrease compared to the previous year.
  • Total loans increased by $91.8 million (11.8% annualized) from the previous linked quarter, indicating strong loan growth and productivity in lending activities.
  • Total deposits grew by $63.9 million (8.5% annualized) from the linked quarter, showcasing effective strategies in attracting new deposits and maintaining existing relationships.
  • Tangible book value per share increased by 8.0% annualized, highlighting enhanced shareholder value and contributing to the company's growth trajectory.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased significantly to $9.4 million from $12.5 million in the same quarter of 2024, indicating a decline in profitability.
  • Return on average equity dropped to 9.20% in the first quarter of 2025 from 13.36% in the first quarter of 2024, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the company in generating returns for shareholders.
  • The bank recorded a credit loss expense of $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, a sharp increase compared to a credit loss benefit of $698,000 in the first quarter of 2024, suggesting potential deterioration in asset quality associated with loan growth.

FAQ

What were First Bank's earnings for Q1 2025?

First Bank reported a net income of $9.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share for Q1 2025.

How did total loans perform in the first quarter?

Total loans grew by $91.8 million, or 11.8% annualized, reaching $3.24 billion at March 31, 2025.

What was the net interest margin for Q1 2025?

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.65%, an increase of 11 basis points from the prior quarter.

How did First Bank's asset quality change?

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.42% of total assets at March 31, 2025, improving from previous quarters.

What is the outlook for First Bank's future growth?

First Bank aims to achieve top-quartile performance through diversification and growth strategies supporting quality expansion in 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$FRBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $FRBA stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FRBA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FRBA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FRBA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FRBA forecast page.

Full Release



HAMILTON, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

First Bank

(Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) ("the Bank") today announced results for the first quarter of 2025. Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $9.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $12.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equity

i

for the first quarter of 2025 were 1.00%, 9.20% and 10.54%, respectively, compared to 1.41%, 13.36% and 15.64%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024.





First Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights:





  • Total loans of $3.24 billion at March 31, 2025 grew $91.8 million, or 11.8%, annualized, from the linked quarter ended December 31, 2024.


  • Total deposits were $3.12 billion at March 31, 2025, increasing $63.9 million, or 8.5% annualized from the linked quarter ended December 31, 2024.


  • Net interest margin measured 3.65% for the first quarter of 2025, increasing 11 basis points from 3.54% for the linked quarter ended December 31, 2024.


  • Tangible book value per share

    ii

    grew to $14.47 at March 31, 2025, increasing 8.0%, annualized, from $14.19 at December 31, 2024.


  • Strong asset quality continued, with nonperforming assets decreasing to 0.42% of total assets at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.46% at December 31, 2024 and 0.64% at March 31, 2024.



“We are pleased to report high-quality loan and deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025,” Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank, reflecting on the Bank’s performance. “Our team produced excellent Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) loan growth during the quarter with an improved net interest margin and sustained asset quality. We are especially pleased to have achieved this with an efficiency ratio that remained below 60% for the 23

rd

consecutive quarter, and with continued growth in our primary areas of focus. Our recent and ongoing investments in technology and new C&I lending and deposit-focused business units are building scale and bearing fruit, as reflected in our 10.8% year-over-year increase in tangible book value per share.”



Mr. Ryan continued, “Our success demonstrates a deep commitment to continuing our evolution from a traditional community bank into a full-service, middle market commercial bank. We are executing with a clear vision for our future success, growing our balance sheet and earnings power through strategic initiatives focused on diversification and profitability. Our goal is to achieve top-quartile performance among our peers in any economic environment. We expect our strong underwriting and diversification strategies will support quality growth in 2025 and beyond. As our new business units continue to scale up, we expect to see even better efficiency and profitability moving forward. Additionally, we are pleased to continue driving returns for shareholders through successful share buybacks and meaningful dividends.”





Income Statement




In the first quarter of 2025, the Bank’s net interest income increased to $32.1 million, growing $1.8 million, or 5.9%, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $2.2 million in interest income which outpaced the $450,000 increase in interest expense in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter in 2024. Net interest income increased $498,000, or 1.6%, over the linked fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by a decrease of $1.6 million in interest expense on deposits, resulting from lower average rates in the first quarter, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in interest income from interest bearing deposits with banks, due to lower average balances and yields.



The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin measured 3.65% for the first quarter of 2025, increasing by one basis point from 3.64% for the prior year quarter, and increasing by 11 basis points from 3.54% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The relatively flat margin from the prior year quarter was primarily driven by similar decreases in the average rate on interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities. The Bank’s net interest margin increased compared to the linked fourth quarter primarily due to declines in average rates on deposits and borrowings outpacing the slight reduction in average rates on earning assets. The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin includes the impact of amortization and accretion of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions. The net impact of amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions was a $2.8 million increase in net interest income during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $3.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.



The Bank recorded a credit loss expense totaling $1.5 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a credit loss expense totaling $234,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a $698,000 credit loss benefit for the first quarter of 2024. The increased credit loss expense for the first quarter of 2025 is primarily due to the Bank's loan growth during the quarter. The Bank’s credit loss benefit for the first quarter of 2024 reflected the Bank’s strong and stable asset quality and lack of loan growth during the quarter.



In the first quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded non-interest income totaling $2.0 million, compared to non-interest income measuring $2.0 million during the same period in 2024 and $2.2 million in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-interest income declined from the linked quarter primarily due to lower loan fee income.



Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $20.4 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 14.5%, compared to $17.8 million for the prior year quarter. Higher non-interest expense was largely due to increases of $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to a larger employee base, $832,000 in other real estate owned ("OREO") expense due to an $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the quarter, and $438,000 in occupancy and equipment primarily due to new branch locations added at the end of 2024.



On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $1.3 million from $19.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The linked quarter increase primarily reflects increases of $781,000 in OREO expense due to the $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the quarter, $606,000 in salaries and employee benefits costs due to year-end salary increases and higher payroll taxes due to bonus payments made in the first quarter of 2025, $202,000 in occupancy and equipment costs due to the new branch locations added at the end of 2024 and higher maintenance and repair costs. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $425,000 in other professional fees compared to the linked quarter primarily due to lower consulting services and personnel placement fees.



Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $2.8 million with an effective tax rate of 22.7%, compared to $2.7 million with an effective tax rate of 17.5% for the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 included the impact of certain discrete items related to stock compensation activity as well as the impact of additional tax credit investments made by the Bank during the quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was lower due to certain one-time adjustments primarily related to the finalization of certain tax items related to our acquisition of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. and Malvern Bank, National Association ("Malvern"). Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $3.9 million with an effective tax rate of 27.2%, which included additional tax related to the Bank’s bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) restructuring completed in the second half of 2024. We anticipate our future effective tax rate will be in the range of 23% to 24%.





Balance Sheet




Total assets increased $100.4 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025. Total loans as of March 31, 2025 increased $91.8 million, or 2.9%, from $3.14 billion at December 31, 2024. The Bank’s cash and cash equivalents increased by $16.2 million, or 5.9%, compared to December 31, 2024, as management continued to ensure adequate on-balance sheet liquidity.



The Bank reported total assets of $3.88 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $289.4 million, or 8.1%, from $3.59 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans increased $243.6 million, or 8.1%, to $3.24 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $2.99 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase primarily reflects strong organic loan growth, particularly in the C&I and owner-occupied commercial real estate portfolios.



Total deposits increased by $63.9 million or 2.1% from $3.06 billion at December 31, 2024 to $3.12 billion at March 31, 2025, due to a combination of in-market and brokered deposits which were utilized to support significant loan growth during the first quarter of 2025. The Bank's total deposits increased $149.5 million, or 5.0%, from $2.97 billion at March 31, 2024. Organic deposit growth was primarily due to our team’s success in attracting new deposit relationships while also maintaining existing balances amid heightened industry-wide pricing competition.



During the three months ended March 31, 2025, stockholders’ equity increased by $5.8 million, or 1.4%, primarily due to net income, partially offset by dividends and share repurchases.



As of March 31, 2025, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 9.63%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 9.59%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 9.59%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 11.46%. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio


iii


measured 9.47% as of March 31, 2025 compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2024. The decline from December 31, 2024, was primarily due to the asset growth during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Asset Quality




First Bank's asset quality metrics remained favorable during the first quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming loans declined from $11.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $11.6 million at March 31, 2025. Total nonperforming assets declined from $17.3 million to $16.4 million during the same period primarily due to the $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the quarter.



The Bank recorded net recoveries of $15,000 during the first quarter of 2025 compared to net recoveries of $155,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and net charge-offs of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 reflected the charge-off of a $5.5 million purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loan acquired from Malvern, partially offset by $201,000 in net recoveries. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans measured 1.21% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2024 and 1.22% at March 31, 2024.





Liquidity and Borrowings




Management believes the Bank’s current liquidity position, coupled with our various contingent funding sources, provides the Bank with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options. The Bank’s cash and cash equivalents increased by $16.2 million, or 5.9%, compared to December 31, 2024, ensuring adequate on-balance sheet liquidity. Borrowings increased by $34.9 million compared to December 31, 2024, as the Bank utilized Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances to support loan growth, while continuing to maintain adequate available borrowing capacity at the FHLB.





Cash Dividend Declared




On February 21, 2025, the Bank paid $0.06 per share in cash dividends to common stockholders totaling $1.5 million that was declared by the Bank’s Board of Directors on January 21, 2025.



On April 15, 2025, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 9, 2025, payable on May 23, 2025.





Share Repurchase Program




During the first quarter of 2025 the Bank repurchased 256,454 shares of common stock at an average price of $15.06 per share, under the share repurchase program authorized in October 2024. Through March 31, 2025, 350,000 shares have been repurchased from the current share repurchase plan with a total cost of $5.2 million or $14.74 per share on average. The share repurchase program provides for the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of First Bank common stock with an aggregate repurchase amount of up to $16.0 million. The share repurchase program will expire on September 30, 2025.





Conference Call and Earnings Release Supplement




Additional details on the quarterly results and the Bank are included in the attached earnings release supplement.

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b39afd8e-20bb-4429-bcd7-61a0762ab19e



First Bank will host itsearnings callon Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The direct dial toll free number for the live call is 1-800-715-9871 and the access code is 3909613. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 3909613) from one hour after the end of the conference call until July 22, 2025. Replay information will also be available on First Bank’s website at


www.firstbanknj.com


under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay of the conference call.





About First Bank




First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 26 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Morristown, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, Trenton and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Coventry, Devon, Doylestown, Lionville, Malvern, Media, Paoli, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. With $3.88 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”





Forward Looking Statements




This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, integrate acquired entities and realize anticipated efficiencies, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the impact of public health emergencies, on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.



______________________



This press release contains “non-GAAP” financial measures, which management uses in its analysis of First Bank’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, First Bank believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the accompanying financial tables.




i

Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release




ii

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets).  For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.




iii

Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST BANK




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION




(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)





March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


Assets








Cash and due from banks

$
32,396



$
18,252


Restricted cash


11,910




14,270


Interest bearing deposits with banks


243,778




239,392


Cash and cash equivalents


288,084




271,914


Interest bearing time deposits with banks


743




743


Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $90,393 and $84,083, respectively)


85,059




77,413


Equity securities, at fair value


1,860




1,870


Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $209 and $206, respectively (fair value of $42,565 and $42,770, respectively)


46,387




47,123


Restricted investment in bank stocks


15,933




14,333


Other investments


13,388




11,612


Loans held for sale


618




-


Loans, net of deferred fees and costs


3,236,039




3,144,266


Less: Allowance for credit losses


(39,223)




(37,773)


Net loans


3,196,816




3,106,493


Premises and equipment, net


21,267




21,351


Other real estate owned, net


4,822




5,637


Accrued interest receivable


14,889




14,267


Bank-owned life insurance


86,258




85,553


Goodwill


44,166




44,166


Other intangible assets, net


8,341




8,827


Deferred income taxes, net


25,178




25,528


Other assets


26,950




43,516


Total assets

$
3,880,759



$
3,780,346












Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Liabilities:








Non-interest bearing deposits

$
535,584



$
519,320


Interest bearing deposits


2,584,210




2,536,576


Total deposits


3,119,794




3,055,896


Borrowings


281,867




246,933


Subordinated debentures


29,981




29,954


Accrued interest payable


4,887




3,820


Other liabilities


29,315




34,587


Total liabilities


3,465,844




3,371,190


Stockholders' Equity:








Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding


-




-


Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 27,576,676 shares issued and 25,045,612 shares outstanding and 27,375,439 shares issued and 25,100,829 shares outstanding, respectively


136,220




135,495


Additional paid-in capital


124,555




124,524


Retained earnings


184,657




176,779


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(3,938)




(4,925)


Treasury stock, 2,531,064 and 2,274,610 shares, respectively


(26,579)




(22,717)


Total stockholders' equity


414,915




409,156


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
3,880,759



$
3,780,346






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST BANK




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended




March 31,




2025


2024


Interest and Dividend Income








Investment securities—taxable

$
1,188


$
1,182


Investment securities—tax-exempt


51



38


Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other


2,997



3,025


Loans, including fees


51,552



49,319


Total interest and dividend income


55,788



53,564












Interest Expense








Deposits


20,844



20,786


Borrowings


2,412



2,116


Subordinated debentures


440



344


Total interest expense


23,696



23,246


Net interest income


32,092



30,318


Credit loss expense (benefit)


1,544



(698)


Net interest income after credit loss expense


30,548



31,016












Non-Interest Income








Service fees on deposit accounts


356



344


Loan fees


326



102


Income from bank-owned life insurance


793



785


Gains on sale of loans, net


29



229


Gains on recovery of acquired loans


24



118


Other non-interest income


443



386


Total non-interest income


1,971



1,964












Non-Interest Expense








Salaries and employee benefits


11,118



10,038


Occupancy and equipment


2,464



2,026


Legal fees


368



316


Other professional fees


726



756


Regulatory fees


684



602


Directors' fees


282



242


Data processing


805



806


Marketing and advertising


399



296


Travel and entertainment


236



244


Insurance


214



244


Other real estate owned expense, net


920



88


Other expense


2,168



2,152


Total non-interest expense


20,384



17,810



Income Before Income Taxes


12,135



15,170


Income tax expense


2,754



2,658



Net Income

$
9,381


$
12,512











Basic earnings per common share

$
0.37


$
0.50


Diluted earnings per common share

$
0.37


$
0.50











Basic weighted average common shares outstanding


25,118,062



25,039,949


Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding


25,269,002



25,199,381





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST BANK




AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES




(dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,




2025


2024




Average






Average


Average






Average




Balance


Interest


Rate



(5)


Balance


Interest


Rate



(5)


Interest earning assets























Investment securities

(1) (2)

$
134,274



$
1,250




3.78%



$
147,147



$
1,228




3.36%

Loans

(3)


3,170,772




51,552




6.59%




2,979,522




49,319




6.66%

Interest bearing deposits with banks,























Federal funds sold and other


234,032




2,575




4.46%




203,158




2,710




5.37%

Restricted investment in bank stocks


14,137




300




8.61%




10,421




199




7.68%

Other investments


14,054




122




3.52%




11,870




116




3.93%


Total interest earning assets



(2)


3,567,269




55,799




6.34%




3,352,118




53,572




6.43%

Allowance for credit losses


(38,181)












(37,607)









Non-interest earning assets


261,101












261,237










Total assets

$
3,790,189











$
3,575,748


































Interest bearing liabilities























Interest bearing demand deposits

$
644,736



$
4,027




2.53%



$
618,941



$
3,666




2.38%

Money market deposits


1,045,013




8,631




3.35%




1,014,906




9,789




3.88%

Savings deposits


142,502




650




1.85%




162,113




574




1.42%

Time deposits


717,881




7,536




4.26%




671,546




6,757




4.05%

Total interest bearing deposits


2,550,132




20,844




3.31%




2,467,506




20,786




3.39%

Borrowings


234,526




2,412




4.17%




167,141




2,116




5.09%

Subordinated debentures


29,963




440




5.87%




42,470




344




3.24%


Total interest bearing liabilities


2,814,621




23,696




3.41%




2,677,117




23,246




3.49%

Non-interest bearing deposits


521,326












481,503









Other liabilities


40,570












40,586









Stockholders' equity


413,672












376,542










Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
3,790,189











$
3,575,748









Net interest income/interest rate spread

(2)






32,103




2.93%








30,326




2.92%

Net interest margin

(2) (4)










3.65%












3.64%

Tax equivalent adjustment

(2)






(11)












(8)





Net interest income





$
32,092











$
30,318





























(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.

(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.

(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.

(5) Annualized.
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST BANK




QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)





As of or For the Quarter Ended




3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


EARNINGS




















Net interest income

$
32,092



$
31,594



$
30,094



$
30,540



$
30,318


Credit loss expense (benefit)


1,544




234




1,579




63




(698)


Non-interest income


1,971




2,176




2,479




689




1,964


Non-interest expense


20,384




19,124




18,644




17,953




17,810


Income tax expense


2,754




3,915




4,188




2,140




2,658


Net income


9,381




10,497




8,162




11,073




12,512
























PERFORMANCE RATIOS




















Return on average assets

(1)


1.00%




1.10%




0.88%




1.23%




1.41%


Return on average equity

(1)


9.20%




10.27%




8.15%




11.52%




13.36%


Return on average tangible equity

(1) (2)


10.54%




11.82%




9.42%




13.40%




15.64%


Net interest margin

(1) (3)


3.65%




3.54%




3.48%




3.62%




3.64%


Yield on loans

(1)


6.59%




6.62%




6.73%




6.81%




6.66%


Total cost of deposits

(1)


2.75%




2.89%




3.06%




3.01%




2.83%


Efficiency ratio

(2)


57.65%




56.98%




58.49%




55.88%




55.56%
























SHARE DATA




















Common shares outstanding


25,045,612




25,100,829




25,186,920




25,144,983




25,096,449


Basic earnings per share

$
0.37



$
0.42



$
0.32



$
0.44



$
0.50


Diluted earnings per share


0.37




0.41




0.32




0.44




0.50


Book value per share


16.57




16.30




15.96




15.61




15.23


Tangible book value per share

(2)


14.47




14.19




13.84




13.46




13.06
























MARKET DATA




















Market value per share

$
14.81



$
14.07



$
15.20



$
12.74



$
13.74


Market value / Tangible book value


102.35%




99.16%




109.83%




94.65%




105.20%


Market capitalization

$
370,926



$
353,169



$
382,841



$
320,347



$
344,825
























CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY




















Stockholders' equity / assets


10.69%




10.82%




10.70%




10.86%




10.64%


Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets

(2)


9.47%




9.56%




9.41%




9.50%




9.27%


Loans / deposits


103.73%




102.89%




101.23%




101.02%




100.75%
























ASSET QUALITY




















Net charge-offs

$
(15)



$
(155)



$
386



$
175



$
5,293


Net charge-offs (recoveries), excluding PCD loan charge-off

(4)


(15)




(155)




386




175




(201)


Nonperforming loans


11,584




11,677




12,014




14,227




17,054


Nonperforming assets


16,406




17,314




17,651




20,226




23,053


Net charge offs / average loans

(1)


0.00%




(0.02%)




0.05%




0.02%




0.72%


Net charge offs (recoveries), excluding PCD loan charge-off / average loans

(1) (4)


(0.00%)




(0.02%)




0.05%




0.02%




(0.03%)


Nonperforming loans / total loans


0.36%




0.37%




0.39%




0.47%




0.57%


Nonperforming assets / total assets


0.42%




0.46%




0.47%




0.56%




0.64%


Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans


1.21%




1.20%




1.21%




1.21%




1.22%


Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans


338.60%




323.48%




311.59%




254.81%




213.42%
























OTHER DATA




















Total assets

$
3,880,759



$
3,780,346



$
3,757,653



$
3,615,731



$
3,591,398


Total loans


3,236,039




3,144,266




3,087,488




2,998,029




2,992,423


Total deposits


3,119,794




3,055,896




3,050,070




2,967,634




2,970,262


Total stockholders' equity


414,915




409,156




402,070




392,489




382,254


Number of full-time equivalent employees


315




318




313




294




288























(1) Annualized.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition.  See the accompanying table, "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation.

(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(4) Excludes $5.5 million in a PCD loan charge-off in first quarter of 2024, which was reserved for through purchase accounting marks at the time of the Malvern acquisition.

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST BANK




QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




(dollars in thousands, unaudited)





As of the Quarter Ended




3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


LOAN COMPOSITION




















Commercial and industrial

$
651,690



$
576,625



$
546,541


$
530,996



$
508,911



Commercial real estate:




















Owner-occupied


694,113




671,357




688,988



647,625




625,643



Investor


1,160,549




1,181,684




1,170,508



1,143,954




1,172,311



Construction and development


200,262




205,096




193,460



190,108




184,816



Multi-family


308,217




287,843




267,861



270,238




279,668



Total commercial real estate


2,363,141




2,345,980




2,320,817



2,251,925




2,262,438



Residential real estate:




















Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans


142,298




142,769




144,081



144,978




154,704



Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit


52,438




51,020




49,763



46,882




45,869



Total residential real estate


194,736




193,789




193,844



191,860




200,573



Consumer and other


29,760




31,324




29,518



26,321




23,702



Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs


3,239,327




3,147,718




3,090,720



3,001,102




2,995,624



Net deferred loan fees and costs


(3,288)




(3,452)




(3,232)



(3,073)




(3,201)



Total loans

$
3,236,039



$
3,144,266



$
3,087,488


$
2,998,029



$
2,992,423

























LOAN MIX




















Commercial and industrial


20.1%




18.3%




17.7%



17.7%




17.0%



Commercial real estate:




















Owner-occupied


21.5%




21.4%




22.3%



22.3%




20.9%



Investor


35.9%




37.6%




37.9%



37.9%




39.2%



Construction and development


6.2%




6.5%




6.3%



6.3%




6.2%



Multi-family


9.5%




9.1%




8.7%



8.7%




9.3%



Total commercial real estate


73.1%




74.6%




75.2%



75.2%




75.6%



Residential real estate:




















Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans


4.4%




4.6%




4.7%



4.7%




5.2%



Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit


1.6%




1.6%




1.6%



1.6%




1.5%



Total residential real estate


6.0%




6.2%




6.3%



6.3%




6.7%



Consumer and other


0.9%




1.0%




0.9%



0.9%




0.8%



Net deferred loan fees and costs


(0.1%)




(0.1%)




(0.1%)



(0.1%)




(0.1%)



Total loans


100.0%




100.0%




100.0%



100.0%




100.0%



































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST BANK




QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




(dollars in thousands, unaudited)





As of the Quarter Ended




3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


DEPOSIT COMPOSITION




















Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$
535,584



$
519,320



$
519,079



$
499,765



$
470,749


Interest bearing demand deposits


629,974




629,099




597,802




574,515




580,864


Money market and savings deposits


1,197,517




1,198,039




1,235,637




1,199,382




1,219,634


Time deposits


756,719




709,438




697,552




693,972




699,015


Total Deposits

$
3,119,794



$
3,055,896



$
3,050,070



$
2,967,634



$
2,970,262
























DEPOSIT MIX




















Non-interest bearing demand deposits


17.2%




17.0%




17.0%




16.8%




15.8%


Interest bearing demand deposits


20.2%




20.6%




19.6%




19.4%




19.6%


Money market and savings deposits


38.4%




39.2%




40.5%




40.4%




41.1%


Time deposits


24.2%




23.2%




22.9%




23.4%




23.5%


Total Deposits


100.0%




100.0%




100.0%




100.0%




100.0%


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST BANK




NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES




(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)





As of or For the Quarter Ended




3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


Return on Average Tangible Equity




















Net income (numerator)

$
9,381



$
10,497



$
8,162



$
11,073



$
12,512























Average stockholders' equity

$
413,672



$
406,579



$
398,535



$
386,644



$
376,542


Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


52,805




53,278




53,823




54,347




54,790


Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator)

$
360,867



$
353,301



$
344,712



$
332,297



$
321,752























Return on average tangible equity

(1)


10.54%




11.82%




9.42%




13.40%




15.64%
























Tangible Book Value Per Share




















Stockholders' equity

$
414,915



$
409,156



$
402,070



$
392,489



$
382,254


Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


52,507




52,993




53,484




54,026




54,483


Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)

$
362,408



$
356,163



$
348,586



$
338,463



$
327,771























Common shares outstanding (denominator)


25,045,612




25,100,829




25,186,920




25,144,983




25,096,449























Tangible book value per share

$
14.47



$
14.19



$
13.84



$
13.46



$
13.06





















Tangible Equity / Tangible Assets




















Stockholders' equity

$
414,915



$
409,156



$
402,070



$
392,489



$
382,254


Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


52,507




52,993




53,484




54,026




54,483


Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)

$
362,408



$
356,163



$
348,586



$
338,463



$
327,771























Total assets

$
3,880,759



$
3,780,346



$
3,757,653



$
3,615,731



$
3,591,398


Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


52,507




52,993




53,484




54,026




54,483


Tangible total assets (denominator)

$
3,828,252



$
3,727,353



$
3,704,169



$
3,561,705



$
3,536,915























Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets


9.47%




9.56%




9.41%




9.50%




9.27%
























Efficiency Ratio




















Non-interest expense

$
20,384



$
19,124



$
18,644



$
17,953



$
17,810


Less: Other real estate owned write-down


815




-




362




-




-


Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator)

$
19,569



$
19,124



$
18,282



$
17,953



$
17,810























Net interest income

$
32,092



$
31,594



$
30,094



$
30,540



$
30,318


Non-interest income


1,971




2,176




2,479




689




1,964


Total revenue


34,063




33,770




32,573




31,229




32,282


Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net


-




-




555




-




-


(Subtract) Add: (Gains) losses on sale of loans, net


(29)




(38)




(135)




900




(229)


Less: Bank Owned Life Insurance Incentive


(88)




(168)




(1,116)




-




-


Adjusted total revenue (denominator)

$
33,946



$
33,564



$
31,877



$
32,129



$
32,053























Efficiency ratio


57.65%




56.98%




57.35%




55.88%




55.56%























(1) Annualized.














CONTACT:

Andrew Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer

(609) 643-0058,


andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FRBA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.