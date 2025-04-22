First Bank Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Reports Decrease in Net Income and Strong Loan Growth

First Bank reported Q1 2025 net income of $9.4 million, reflecting a year-over-year decrease. Total loans and deposits grew significantly.

First Bank announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $9.4 million, down from $12.5 million during the same period last year, largely due to decreased earnings per share and lower return on equity metrics. Despite the decline in net income, the bank demonstrated growth with total loans rising to $3.24 billion, a notable increase of 11.8% annualized from the previous quarter. Total deposits also saw a substantial rise, reaching $3.12 billion, reflecting ongoing success in attracting new relationships. The net interest margin improved to 3.65%, and asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets reducing to 0.42% of total assets. CEO Patrick L. Ryan highlighted the bank's successful strategy in diversifying and investing in technology, while maintaining an efficient operational profile. The bank continues to prioritize shareholder returns through share buybacks and dividends, and it remains well-capitalized under regulatory requirements.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 remains substantial at $9.4 million, demonstrating solid performance despite a decrease compared to the previous year.

Total loans increased by $91.8 million (11.8% annualized) from the previous linked quarter, indicating strong loan growth and productivity in lending activities.

Total deposits grew by $63.9 million (8.5% annualized) from the linked quarter, showcasing effective strategies in attracting new deposits and maintaining existing relationships.

Tangible book value per share increased by 8.0% annualized, highlighting enhanced shareholder value and contributing to the company's growth trajectory.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased significantly to $9.4 million from $12.5 million in the same quarter of 2024, indicating a decline in profitability.

Return on average equity dropped to 9.20% in the first quarter of 2025 from 13.36% in the first quarter of 2024, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the company in generating returns for shareholders.

The bank recorded a credit loss expense of $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, a sharp increase compared to a credit loss benefit of $698,000 in the first quarter of 2024, suggesting potential deterioration in asset quality associated with loan growth.

What were First Bank's earnings for Q1 2025?

First Bank reported a net income of $9.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share for Q1 2025.

How did total loans perform in the first quarter?

Total loans grew by $91.8 million, or 11.8% annualized, reaching $3.24 billion at March 31, 2025.

What was the net interest margin for Q1 2025?

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 3.65%, an increase of 11 basis points from the prior quarter.

How did First Bank's asset quality change?

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.42% of total assets at March 31, 2025, improving from previous quarters.

What is the outlook for First Bank's future growth?

First Bank aims to achieve top-quartile performance through diversification and growth strategies supporting quality expansion in 2025.

HAMILTON, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



First Bank



(Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) ("the Bank") today announced results for the first quarter of 2025. Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $9.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $12.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equity



i



for the first quarter of 2025 were 1.00%, 9.20% and 10.54%, respectively, compared to 1.41%, 13.36% and 15.64%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024.









First Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights:











Total loans of $3.24 billion at March 31, 2025 grew $91.8 million, or 11.8%, annualized, from the linked quarter ended December 31, 2024.



Total loans of $3.24 billion at March 31, 2025 grew $91.8 million, or 11.8%, annualized, from the linked quarter ended December 31, 2024.



Total deposits were $3.12 billion at March 31, 2025, increasing $63.9 million, or 8.5% annualized from the linked quarter ended December 31, 2024.



Total deposits were $3.12 billion at March 31, 2025, increasing $63.9 million, or 8.5% annualized from the linked quarter ended December 31, 2024.



Net interest margin measured 3.65% for the first quarter of 2025, increasing 11 basis points from 3.54% for the linked quarter ended December 31, 2024.



Net interest margin measured 3.65% for the first quarter of 2025, increasing 11 basis points from 3.54% for the linked quarter ended December 31, 2024.



Tangible book value per share



ii



grew to $14.47 at March 31, 2025, increasing 8.0%, annualized, from $14.19 at December 31, 2024.



Tangible book value per share grew to $14.47 at March 31, 2025, increasing 8.0%, annualized, from $14.19 at December 31, 2024.



Strong asset quality continued, with nonperforming assets decreasing to 0.42% of total assets at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.46% at December 31, 2024 and 0.64% at March 31, 2024.







“We are pleased to report high-quality loan and deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025,” Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank, reflecting on the Bank’s performance. “Our team produced excellent Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) loan growth during the quarter with an improved net interest margin and sustained asset quality. We are especially pleased to have achieved this with an efficiency ratio that remained below 60% for the 23



rd



consecutive quarter, and with continued growth in our primary areas of focus. Our recent and ongoing investments in technology and new C&I lending and deposit-focused business units are building scale and bearing fruit, as reflected in our 10.8% year-over-year increase in tangible book value per share.”





Mr. Ryan continued, “Our success demonstrates a deep commitment to continuing our evolution from a traditional community bank into a full-service, middle market commercial bank. We are executing with a clear vision for our future success, growing our balance sheet and earnings power through strategic initiatives focused on diversification and profitability. Our goal is to achieve top-quartile performance among our peers in any economic environment. We expect our strong underwriting and diversification strategies will support quality growth in 2025 and beyond. As our new business units continue to scale up, we expect to see even better efficiency and profitability moving forward. Additionally, we are pleased to continue driving returns for shareholders through successful share buybacks and meaningful dividends.”









Income Statement









In the first quarter of 2025, the Bank’s net interest income increased to $32.1 million, growing $1.8 million, or 5.9%, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $2.2 million in interest income which outpaced the $450,000 increase in interest expense in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter in 2024. Net interest income increased $498,000, or 1.6%, over the linked fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by a decrease of $1.6 million in interest expense on deposits, resulting from lower average rates in the first quarter, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in interest income from interest bearing deposits with banks, due to lower average balances and yields.





The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin measured 3.65% for the first quarter of 2025, increasing by one basis point from 3.64% for the prior year quarter, and increasing by 11 basis points from 3.54% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The relatively flat margin from the prior year quarter was primarily driven by similar decreases in the average rate on interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities. The Bank’s net interest margin increased compared to the linked fourth quarter primarily due to declines in average rates on deposits and borrowings outpacing the slight reduction in average rates on earning assets. The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin includes the impact of amortization and accretion of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions. The net impact of amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions was a $2.8 million increase in net interest income during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $3.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.





The Bank recorded a credit loss expense totaling $1.5 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a credit loss expense totaling $234,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a $698,000 credit loss benefit for the first quarter of 2024. The increased credit loss expense for the first quarter of 2025 is primarily due to the Bank's loan growth during the quarter. The Bank’s credit loss benefit for the first quarter of 2024 reflected the Bank’s strong and stable asset quality and lack of loan growth during the quarter.





In the first quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded non-interest income totaling $2.0 million, compared to non-interest income measuring $2.0 million during the same period in 2024 and $2.2 million in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-interest income declined from the linked quarter primarily due to lower loan fee income.





Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $20.4 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 14.5%, compared to $17.8 million for the prior year quarter. Higher non-interest expense was largely due to increases of $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to a larger employee base, $832,000 in other real estate owned ("OREO") expense due to an $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the quarter, and $438,000 in occupancy and equipment primarily due to new branch locations added at the end of 2024.





On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $1.3 million from $19.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The linked quarter increase primarily reflects increases of $781,000 in OREO expense due to the $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the quarter, $606,000 in salaries and employee benefits costs due to year-end salary increases and higher payroll taxes due to bonus payments made in the first quarter of 2025, $202,000 in occupancy and equipment costs due to the new branch locations added at the end of 2024 and higher maintenance and repair costs. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $425,000 in other professional fees compared to the linked quarter primarily due to lower consulting services and personnel placement fees.





Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $2.8 million with an effective tax rate of 22.7%, compared to $2.7 million with an effective tax rate of 17.5% for the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 included the impact of certain discrete items related to stock compensation activity as well as the impact of additional tax credit investments made by the Bank during the quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was lower due to certain one-time adjustments primarily related to the finalization of certain tax items related to our acquisition of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. and Malvern Bank, National Association ("Malvern"). Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $3.9 million with an effective tax rate of 27.2%, which included additional tax related to the Bank’s bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) restructuring completed in the second half of 2024. We anticipate our future effective tax rate will be in the range of 23% to 24%.









Balance Sheet









Total assets increased $100.4 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025. Total loans as of March 31, 2025 increased $91.8 million, or 2.9%, from $3.14 billion at December 31, 2024. The Bank’s cash and cash equivalents increased by $16.2 million, or 5.9%, compared to December 31, 2024, as management continued to ensure adequate on-balance sheet liquidity.





The Bank reported total assets of $3.88 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $289.4 million, or 8.1%, from $3.59 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans increased $243.6 million, or 8.1%, to $3.24 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $2.99 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase primarily reflects strong organic loan growth, particularly in the C&I and owner-occupied commercial real estate portfolios.





Total deposits increased by $63.9 million or 2.1% from $3.06 billion at December 31, 2024 to $3.12 billion at March 31, 2025, due to a combination of in-market and brokered deposits which were utilized to support significant loan growth during the first quarter of 2025. The Bank's total deposits increased $149.5 million, or 5.0%, from $2.97 billion at March 31, 2024. Organic deposit growth was primarily due to our team’s success in attracting new deposit relationships while also maintaining existing balances amid heightened industry-wide pricing competition.





During the three months ended March 31, 2025, stockholders’ equity increased by $5.8 million, or 1.4%, primarily due to net income, partially offset by dividends and share repurchases.





As of March 31, 2025, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 9.63%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 9.59%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 9.59%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 11.46%. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio





iii





measured 9.47% as of March 31, 2025 compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2024. The decline from December 31, 2024, was primarily due to the asset growth during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.









Asset Quality









First Bank's asset quality metrics remained favorable during the first quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming loans declined from $11.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $11.6 million at March 31, 2025. Total nonperforming assets declined from $17.3 million to $16.4 million during the same period primarily due to the $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the quarter.





The Bank recorded net recoveries of $15,000 during the first quarter of 2025 compared to net recoveries of $155,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and net charge-offs of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 reflected the charge-off of a $5.5 million purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loan acquired from Malvern, partially offset by $201,000 in net recoveries. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans measured 1.21% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2024 and 1.22% at March 31, 2024.









Liquidity and Borrowings









Management believes the Bank’s current liquidity position, coupled with our various contingent funding sources, provides the Bank with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options. The Bank’s cash and cash equivalents increased by $16.2 million, or 5.9%, compared to December 31, 2024, ensuring adequate on-balance sheet liquidity. Borrowings increased by $34.9 million compared to December 31, 2024, as the Bank utilized Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances to support loan growth, while continuing to maintain adequate available borrowing capacity at the FHLB.









Cash Dividend Declared









On February 21, 2025, the Bank paid $0.06 per share in cash dividends to common stockholders totaling $1.5 million that was declared by the Bank’s Board of Directors on January 21, 2025.





On April 15, 2025, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 9, 2025, payable on May 23, 2025.









Share Repurchase Program









During the first quarter of 2025 the Bank repurchased 256,454 shares of common stock at an average price of $15.06 per share, under the share repurchase program authorized in October 2024. Through March 31, 2025, 350,000 shares have been repurchased from the current share repurchase plan with a total cost of $5.2 million or $14.74 per share on average. The share repurchase program provides for the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of First Bank common stock with an aggregate repurchase amount of up to $16.0 million. The share repurchase program will expire on September 30, 2025.









Conference Call and Earnings Release Supplement









Additional details on the quarterly results and the Bank are included in the attached earnings release supplement.



http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b39afd8e-20bb-4429-bcd7-61a0762ab19e







First Bank will host itsearnings callon Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The direct dial toll free number for the live call is 1-800-715-9871 and the access code is 3909613. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 3909613) from one hour after the end of the conference call until July 22, 2025. Replay information will also be available on First Bank’s website at





www.firstbanknj.com





under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay of the conference call.









About First Bank









First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 26 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Morristown, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, Trenton and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Coventry, Devon, Doylestown, Lionville, Malvern, Media, Paoli, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. With $3.88 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”









Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, integrate acquired entities and realize anticipated efficiencies, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the impact of public health emergencies, on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.





______________________





This press release contains “non-GAAP” financial measures, which management uses in its analysis of First Bank’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, First Bank believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the accompanying financial tables.







i



Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release







ii



Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.







iii



Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.



















FIRST BANK









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION









(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)





























March 31, 2025





















December 31, 2024





















Assets











































Cash and due from banks









$





32,396

















$





18,252

















Restricted cash













11,910





















14,270

















Interest bearing deposits with banks













243,778





















239,392

















Cash and cash equivalents













288,084





















271,914

















Interest bearing time deposits with banks













743





















743

















Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $90,393 and $84,083, respectively)













85,059





















77,413

















Equity securities, at fair value













1,860





















1,870

















Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $209 and $206, respectively (fair value of $42,565 and $42,770, respectively)













46,387





















47,123

















Restricted investment in bank stocks













15,933





















14,333

















Other investments













13,388





















11,612

















Loans held for sale













618





















-

















Loans, net of deferred fees and costs













3,236,039





















3,144,266

















Less: Allowance for credit losses













(39,223)





















(37,773)

















Net loans













3,196,816





















3,106,493

















Premises and equipment, net













21,267





















21,351

















Other real estate owned, net













4,822





















5,637

















Accrued interest receivable













14,889





















14,267

















Bank-owned life insurance













86,258





















85,553

















Goodwill













44,166





















44,166

















Other intangible assets, net













8,341





















8,827

















Deferred income taxes, net













25,178





















25,528

















Other assets













26,950





















43,516

















Total assets









$





3,880,759

















$





3,780,346



























































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











































Liabilities:









































Non-interest bearing deposits









$





535,584

















$





519,320

















Interest bearing deposits













2,584,210





















2,536,576

















Total deposits













3,119,794





















3,055,896

















Borrowings













281,867





















246,933

















Subordinated debentures













29,981





















29,954

















Accrued interest payable













4,887





















3,820

















Other liabilities













29,315





















34,587

















Total liabilities













3,465,844





















3,371,190

















Stockholders' Equity:









































Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding













-





















-

















Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 27,576,676 shares issued and 25,045,612 shares outstanding and 27,375,439 shares issued and 25,100,829 shares outstanding, respectively













136,220





















135,495

















Additional paid-in capital













124,555





















124,524

















Retained earnings













184,657





















176,779

















Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(3,938)





















(4,925)

















Treasury stock, 2,531,064 and 2,274,610 shares, respectively













(26,579)





















(22,717)

















Total stockholders' equity













414,915





















409,156

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





3,880,759

















$





3,780,346







































FIRST BANK









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025





















2024





















Interest and Dividend Income











































Investment securities—taxable









$





1,188













$





1,182

















Investment securities—tax-exempt













51

















38

















Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other













2,997

















3,025

















Loans, including fees













51,552

















49,319

















Total interest and dividend income













55,788

















53,564



























































Interest Expense











































Deposits













20,844

















20,786

















Borrowings













2,412

















2,116

















Subordinated debentures













440

















344

















Total interest expense













23,696

















23,246

















Net interest income













32,092

















30,318

















Credit loss expense (benefit)













1,544

















(698)

















Net interest income after credit loss expense













30,548

















31,016



























































Non-Interest Income











































Service fees on deposit accounts













356

















344

















Loan fees













326

















102

















Income from bank-owned life insurance













793

















785

















Gains on sale of loans, net













29

















229

















Gains on recovery of acquired loans













24

















118

















Other non-interest income













443

















386

















Total non-interest income













1,971

















1,964



























































Non-Interest Expense











































Salaries and employee benefits













11,118

















10,038

















Occupancy and equipment













2,464

















2,026

















Legal fees













368

















316

















Other professional fees













726

















756

















Regulatory fees













684

















602

















Directors' fees













282

















242

















Data processing













805

















806

















Marketing and advertising













399

















296

















Travel and entertainment













236

















244

















Insurance













214

















244

















Other real estate owned expense, net













920

















88

















Other expense













2,168

















2,152

















Total non-interest expense













20,384

















17,810



















Income Before Income Taxes















12,135

















15,170

















Income tax expense













2,754

















2,658



















Net Income











$





9,381













$





12,512

























































Basic earnings per common share









$





0.37













$





0.50

















Diluted earnings per common share









$





0.37













$





0.50

























































Basic weighted average common shares outstanding













25,118,062

















25,039,949

















Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding













25,269,002

















25,199,381











































































FIRST BANK









AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES









(dollars in thousands, unaudited)





























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025













2024





















Average





























Average













Average





























Average





















Balance













Interest













Rate







(5)















Balance













Interest













Rate







(5)















Interest earning assets







































































































Investment securities



(1) (2)











$





134,274

















$





1,250





















3.78%

















$





147,147

















$





1,228





















3.36%













Loans



(3)















3,170,772





















51,552





















6.59%





















2,979,522





















49,319





















6.66%













Interest bearing deposits with banks,





































































































Federal funds sold and other













234,032





















2,575





















4.46%





















203,158





















2,710





















5.37%













Restricted investment in bank stocks













14,137





















300





















8.61%





















10,421





















199





















7.68%













Other investments













14,054





















122





















3.52%





















11,870





















116





















3.93%















Total interest earning assets







(2)

















3,567,269





















55,799





















6.34%





















3,352,118





















53,572





















6.43%













Allowance for credit losses













(38,181)





















































(37,607)













































Non-interest earning assets













261,101





















































261,237















































Total assets











$





3,790,189

















































$





3,575,748



















































































































































Interest bearing liabilities







































































































Interest bearing demand deposits









$





644,736

















$





4,027





















2.53%

















$





618,941

















$





3,666





















2.38%













Money market deposits













1,045,013





















8,631





















3.35%





















1,014,906





















9,789





















3.88%













Savings deposits













142,502





















650





















1.85%





















162,113





















574





















1.42%













Time deposits













717,881





















7,536





















4.26%





















671,546





















6,757





















4.05%













Total interest bearing deposits













2,550,132





















20,844





















3.31%





















2,467,506





















20,786





















3.39%













Borrowings













234,526





















2,412





















4.17%





















167,141





















2,116





















5.09%













Subordinated debentures













29,963





















440





















5.87%





















42,470





















344





















3.24%















Total interest bearing liabilities















2,814,621





















23,696





















3.41%





















2,677,117





















23,246





















3.49%













Non-interest bearing deposits













521,326





















































481,503













































Other liabilities













40,570





















































40,586













































Stockholders' equity













413,672





















































376,542















































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity











$





3,790,189

















































$





3,575,748













































Net interest income/interest rate spread



(2)































32,103





















2.93%





































30,326





















2.92%













Net interest margin



(2) (4)















































3.65%





















































3.64%













Tax equivalent adjustment



(2)































(11)





















































(8)





























Net interest income

























$





32,092

















































$





30,318









































(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.









(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.









(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.









(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.









(5) Annualized.































FIRST BANK









QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)





























As of or For the Quarter Ended





















3/31/2025





















12/31/2024





















9/30/2024





















6/30/2024





















3/31/2024





















EARNINGS



























































































Net interest income









$





32,092

















$





31,594

















$





30,094

















$





30,540

















$





30,318

















Credit loss expense (benefit)













1,544





















234





















1,579





















63





















(698)

















Non-interest income













1,971





















2,176





















2,479





















689





















1,964

















Non-interest expense













20,384





















19,124





















18,644





















17,953





















17,810

















Income tax expense













2,754





















3,915





















4,188





















2,140





















2,658

















Net income













9,381





















10,497





















8,162





















11,073





















12,512











































































































PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























































































Return on average assets



(1)















1.00%





















1.10%





















0.88%





















1.23%





















1.41%

















Return on average equity



(1)















9.20%





















10.27%





















8.15%





















11.52%





















13.36%

















Return on average tangible equity



(1) (2)















10.54%





















11.82%





















9.42%





















13.40%





















15.64%

















Net interest margin



(1) (3)















3.65%





















3.54%





















3.48%





















3.62%





















3.64%

















Yield on loans



(1)















6.59%





















6.62%





















6.73%





















6.81%





















6.66%

















Total cost of deposits



(1)















2.75%





















2.89%





















3.06%





















3.01%





















2.83%

















Efficiency ratio



(2)















57.65%





















56.98%





















58.49%





















55.88%





















55.56%











































































































SHARE DATA



























































































Common shares outstanding













25,045,612





















25,100,829





















25,186,920





















25,144,983





















25,096,449

















Basic earnings per share









$





0.37

















$





0.42

















$





0.32

















$





0.44

















$





0.50

















Diluted earnings per share













0.37





















0.41





















0.32





















0.44





















0.50

















Book value per share













16.57





















16.30





















15.96





















15.61





















15.23

















Tangible book value per share



(2)















14.47





















14.19





















13.84





















13.46





















13.06











































































































MARKET DATA



























































































Market value per share









$





14.81

















$





14.07

















$





15.20

















$





12.74

















$





13.74

















Market value / Tangible book value













102.35%





















99.16%





















109.83%





















94.65%





















105.20%

















Market capitalization









$





370,926

















$





353,169

















$





382,841

















$





320,347

















$





344,825











































































































CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY



























































































Stockholders' equity / assets













10.69%





















10.82%





















10.70%





















10.86%





















10.64%

















Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets



(2)















9.47%





















9.56%





















9.41%





















9.50%





















9.27%

















Loans / deposits













103.73%





















102.89%





















101.23%





















101.02%





















100.75%











































































































ASSET QUALITY



























































































Net charge-offs









$





(15)

















$





(155)

















$





386

















$





175

















$





5,293

















Net charge-offs (recoveries), excluding PCD loan charge-off



(4)















(15)





















(155)





















386





















175





















(201)

















Nonperforming loans













11,584





















11,677





















12,014





















14,227





















17,054

















Nonperforming assets













16,406





















17,314





















17,651





















20,226





















23,053

















Net charge offs / average loans



(1)















0.00%





















(0.02%)





















0.05%





















0.02%





















0.72%

















Net charge offs (recoveries), excluding PCD loan charge-off / average loans



(1) (4)















(0.00%)





















(0.02%)





















0.05%





















0.02%





















(0.03%)

















Nonperforming loans / total loans













0.36%





















0.37%





















0.39%





















0.47%





















0.57%

















Nonperforming assets / total assets













0.42%





















0.46%





















0.47%





















0.56%





















0.64%

















Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans













1.21%





















1.20%





















1.21%





















1.21%





















1.22%

















Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans













338.60%





















323.48%





















311.59%





















254.81%





















213.42%











































































































OTHER DATA



























































































Total assets









$





3,880,759

















$





3,780,346

















$





3,757,653

















$





3,615,731

















$





3,591,398

















Total loans













3,236,039





















3,144,266





















3,087,488





















2,998,029





















2,992,423

















Total deposits













3,119,794





















3,055,896





















3,050,070





















2,967,634





















2,970,262

















Total stockholders' equity













414,915





















409,156





















402,070





















392,489





















382,254

















Number of full-time equivalent employees













315





















318





















313





















294





















288





























(1) Annualized.









(2) Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See the accompanying table, "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation.









(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.









(4) Excludes $5.5 million in a PCD loan charge-off in first quarter of 2024, which was reserved for through purchase accounting marks at the time of the Malvern acquisition.































FIRST BANK









QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









(dollars in thousands, unaudited)





























As of the Quarter Ended





















3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













3/31/2024













LOAN COMPOSITION



























































































Commercial and industrial









$





651,690

















$





576,625

















$





546,541













$





530,996

















$





508,911





















Commercial real estate:

























































































Owner-occupied













694,113





















671,357





















688,988

















647,625





















625,643





















Investor













1,160,549





















1,181,684





















1,170,508

















1,143,954





















1,172,311





















Construction and development













200,262





















205,096





















193,460

















190,108





















184,816





















Multi-family













308,217





















287,843





















267,861

















270,238





















279,668





















Total commercial real estate













2,363,141





















2,345,980





















2,320,817

















2,251,925





















2,262,438





















Residential real estate:

























































































Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans













142,298





















142,769





















144,081

















144,978





















154,704





















Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit













52,438





















51,020





















49,763

















46,882





















45,869





















Total residential real estate













194,736





















193,789





















193,844

















191,860





















200,573





















Consumer and other













29,760





















31,324





















29,518

















26,321





















23,702





















Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs













3,239,327





















3,147,718





















3,090,720

















3,001,102





















2,995,624





















Net deferred loan fees and costs













(3,288)





















(3,452)





















(3,232)

















(3,073)





















(3,201)





















Total loans









$





3,236,039

















$





3,144,266

















$





3,087,488













$





2,998,029

















$





2,992,423















































































































LOAN MIX



























































































Commercial and industrial













20.1%





















18.3%





















17.7%

















17.7%





















17.0%





















Commercial real estate:

























































































Owner-occupied













21.5%





















21.4%





















22.3%

















22.3%





















20.9%





















Investor













35.9%





















37.6%





















37.9%

















37.9%





















39.2%





















Construction and development













6.2%





















6.5%





















6.3%

















6.3%





















6.2%





















Multi-family













9.5%





















9.1%





















8.7%

















8.7%





















9.3%





















Total commercial real estate













73.1%





















74.6%





















75.2%

















75.2%





















75.6%





















Residential real estate:

























































































Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans













4.4%





















4.6%





















4.7%

















4.7%





















5.2%





















Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit













1.6%





















1.6%





















1.6%

















1.6%





















1.5%





















Total residential real estate













6.0%





















6.2%





















6.3%

















6.3%





















6.7%





















Consumer and other













0.9%





















1.0%





















0.9%

















0.9%





















0.8%





















Net deferred loan fees and costs













(0.1%)





















(0.1%)





















(0.1%)

















(0.1%)





















(0.1%)





















Total loans













100.0%





















100.0%





















100.0%

















100.0%





















100.0%











































FIRST BANK









QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









(dollars in thousands, unaudited)





























As of the Quarter Ended





















3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













3/31/2024













DEPOSIT COMPOSITION



























































































Non-interest bearing demand deposits









$





535,584

















$





519,320

















$





519,079

















$





499,765

















$





470,749

















Interest bearing demand deposits













629,974





















629,099





















597,802





















574,515





















580,864

















Money market and savings deposits













1,197,517





















1,198,039





















1,235,637





















1,199,382





















1,219,634

















Time deposits













756,719





















709,438





















697,552





















693,972





















699,015

















Total Deposits









$





3,119,794

















$





3,055,896

















$





3,050,070

















$





2,967,634

















$





2,970,262











































































































DEPOSIT MIX



























































































Non-interest bearing demand deposits













17.2%





















17.0%





















17.0%





















16.8%





















15.8%

















Interest bearing demand deposits













20.2%





















20.6%





















19.6%





















19.4%





















19.6%

















Money market and savings deposits













38.4%





















39.2%





















40.5%





















40.4%





















41.1%

















Time deposits













24.2%





















23.2%





















22.9%





















23.4%





















23.5%

















Total Deposits













100.0%





















100.0%





















100.0%





















100.0%





















100.0%







































FIRST BANK









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)





























As of or For the Quarter Ended





















3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













3/31/2024













Return on Average Tangible Equity



























































































Net income (numerator)









$





9,381

















$





10,497

















$





8,162

















$





11,073

















$





12,512









































































































Average stockholders' equity









$





413,672

















$





406,579

















$





398,535

















$





386,644

















$





376,542

















Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net













52,805





















53,278





















53,823





















54,347





















54,790

















Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator)









$





360,867

















$





353,301

















$





344,712

















$





332,297

















$





321,752









































































































Return on average tangible equity



(1)















10.54%





















11.82%





















9.42%





















13.40%





















15.64%











































































































Tangible Book Value Per Share



























































































Stockholders' equity









$





414,915

















$





409,156

















$





402,070

















$





392,489

















$





382,254

















Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net













52,507





















52,993





















53,484





















54,026





















54,483

















Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)









$





362,408

















$





356,163

















$





348,586

















$





338,463

















$





327,771









































































































Common shares outstanding (denominator)













25,045,612





















25,100,829





















25,186,920





















25,144,983





















25,096,449









































































































Tangible book value per share









$





14.47

















$





14.19

















$





13.84

















$





13.46

















$





13.06































































































Tangible Equity / Tangible Assets



























































































Stockholders' equity









$





414,915

















$





409,156

















$





402,070

















$





392,489

















$





382,254

















Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net













52,507





















52,993





















53,484





















54,026





















54,483

















Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)









$





362,408

















$





356,163

















$





348,586

















$





338,463

















$





327,771









































































































Total assets









$





3,880,759

















$





3,780,346

















$





3,757,653

















$





3,615,731

















$





3,591,398

















Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net













52,507





















52,993





















53,484





















54,026





















54,483

















Tangible total assets (denominator)









$





3,828,252

















$





3,727,353

















$





3,704,169

















$





3,561,705

















$





3,536,915









































































































Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets













9.47%





















9.56%





















9.41%





















9.50%





















9.27%











































































































Efficiency Ratio



























































































Non-interest expense









$





20,384

















$





19,124

















$





18,644

















$





17,953

















$





17,810

















Less: Other real estate owned write-down













815





















-





















362





















-





















-

















Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator)









$





19,569

















$





19,124

















$





18,282

















$





17,953

















$





17,810









































































































Net interest income









$





32,092

















$





31,594

















$





30,094

















$





30,540

















$





30,318

















Non-interest income













1,971





















2,176





















2,479





















689





















1,964

















Total revenue













34,063





















33,770





















32,573





















31,229





















32,282

















Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net













-





















-





















555





















-





















-

















(Subtract) Add: (Gains) losses on sale of loans, net













(29)





















(38)





















(135)





















900





















(229)

















Less: Bank Owned Life Insurance Incentive













(88)





















(168)





















(1,116)





















-





















-

















Adjusted total revenue (denominator)









$





33,946

















$





33,564

















$





31,877

















$





32,129

















$





32,053









































































































Efficiency ratio













57.65%





















56.98%





















57.35%





















55.88%





















55.56%









































































































(1) Annualized.























CONTACT:



Andrew Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer









(609) 643-0058,





andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.