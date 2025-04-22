First Bank Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Reports Decrease in Net Income and Strong Loan Growth

First Bank reported Q1 2025 net income of $9.4 million, reflecting a year-over-year decrease. Total loans and deposits grew significantly.
First Bank announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $9.4 million, down from $12.5 million during the same period last year, largely due to decreased earnings per share and lower return on equity metrics. Despite the decline in net income, the bank demonstrated growth with total loans rising to $3.24 billion, a notable increase of 11.8% annualized from the previous quarter. Total deposits also saw a substantial rise, reaching $3.12 billion, reflecting ongoing success in attracting new relationships. The net interest margin improved to 3.65%, and asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets reducing to 0.42% of total assets. CEO Patrick L. Ryan highlighted the bank's successful strategy in diversifying and investing in technology, while maintaining an efficient operational profile. The bank continues to prioritize shareholder returns through share buybacks and dividends, and it remains well-capitalized under regulatory requirements.
Potential Positives
- Net income for the first quarter of 2025 remains substantial at $9.4 million, demonstrating solid performance despite a decrease compared to the previous year.
- Total loans increased by $91.8 million (11.8% annualized) from the previous linked quarter, indicating strong loan growth and productivity in lending activities.
- Total deposits grew by $63.9 million (8.5% annualized) from the linked quarter, showcasing effective strategies in attracting new deposits and maintaining existing relationships.
- Tangible book value per share increased by 8.0% annualized, highlighting enhanced shareholder value and contributing to the company's growth trajectory.
Potential Negatives
- Net income for the first quarter of 2025 decreased significantly to $9.4 million from $12.5 million in the same quarter of 2024, indicating a decline in profitability.
- Return on average equity dropped to 9.20% in the first quarter of 2025 from 13.36% in the first quarter of 2024, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the company in generating returns for shareholders.
- The bank recorded a credit loss expense of $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, a sharp increase compared to a credit loss benefit of $698,000 in the first quarter of 2024, suggesting potential deterioration in asset quality associated with loan growth.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.
Full Release
HAMILTON, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
First Bank
(Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) ("the Bank") today announced results for the first quarter of 2025. Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $9.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $12.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equity
i
for the first quarter of 2025 were 1.00%, 9.20% and 10.54%, respectively, compared to 1.41%, 13.36% and 15.64%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024.
First Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights:
Total loans of $3.24 billion at March 31, 2025 grew $91.8 million, or 11.8%, annualized, from the linked quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Total deposits were $3.12 billion at March 31, 2025, increasing $63.9 million, or 8.5% annualized from the linked quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Net interest margin measured 3.65% for the first quarter of 2025, increasing 11 basis points from 3.54% for the linked quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Tangible book value per share
ii
grew to $14.47 at March 31, 2025, increasing 8.0%, annualized, from $14.19 at December 31, 2024.
Strong asset quality continued, with nonperforming assets decreasing to 0.42% of total assets at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.46% at December 31, 2024 and 0.64% at March 31, 2024.
“We are pleased to report high-quality loan and deposit growth in the first quarter of 2025,” Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank, reflecting on the Bank’s performance. “Our team produced excellent Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) loan growth during the quarter with an improved net interest margin and sustained asset quality. We are especially pleased to have achieved this with an efficiency ratio that remained below 60% for the 23
rd
consecutive quarter, and with continued growth in our primary areas of focus. Our recent and ongoing investments in technology and new C&I lending and deposit-focused business units are building scale and bearing fruit, as reflected in our 10.8% year-over-year increase in tangible book value per share.”
Mr. Ryan continued, “Our success demonstrates a deep commitment to continuing our evolution from a traditional community bank into a full-service, middle market commercial bank. We are executing with a clear vision for our future success, growing our balance sheet and earnings power through strategic initiatives focused on diversification and profitability. Our goal is to achieve top-quartile performance among our peers in any economic environment. We expect our strong underwriting and diversification strategies will support quality growth in 2025 and beyond. As our new business units continue to scale up, we expect to see even better efficiency and profitability moving forward. Additionally, we are pleased to continue driving returns for shareholders through successful share buybacks and meaningful dividends.”
Income Statement
In the first quarter of 2025, the Bank’s net interest income increased to $32.1 million, growing $1.8 million, or 5.9%, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $2.2 million in interest income which outpaced the $450,000 increase in interest expense in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter in 2024. Net interest income increased $498,000, or 1.6%, over the linked fourth quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily driven by a decrease of $1.6 million in interest expense on deposits, resulting from lower average rates in the first quarter, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in interest income from interest bearing deposits with banks, due to lower average balances and yields.
The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin measured 3.65% for the first quarter of 2025, increasing by one basis point from 3.64% for the prior year quarter, and increasing by 11 basis points from 3.54% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The relatively flat margin from the prior year quarter was primarily driven by similar decreases in the average rate on interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities. The Bank’s net interest margin increased compared to the linked fourth quarter primarily due to declines in average rates on deposits and borrowings outpacing the slight reduction in average rates on earning assets. The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin includes the impact of amortization and accretion of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions. The net impact of amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions was a $2.8 million increase in net interest income during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $3.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.
The Bank recorded a credit loss expense totaling $1.5 million during the first quarter of 2025, compared to a credit loss expense totaling $234,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and a $698,000 credit loss benefit for the first quarter of 2024. The increased credit loss expense for the first quarter of 2025 is primarily due to the Bank's loan growth during the quarter. The Bank’s credit loss benefit for the first quarter of 2024 reflected the Bank’s strong and stable asset quality and lack of loan growth during the quarter.
In the first quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded non-interest income totaling $2.0 million, compared to non-interest income measuring $2.0 million during the same period in 2024 and $2.2 million in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-interest income declined from the linked quarter primarily due to lower loan fee income.
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $20.4 million, an increase of $2.6 million, or 14.5%, compared to $17.8 million for the prior year quarter. Higher non-interest expense was largely due to increases of $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefits primarily due to a larger employee base, $832,000 in other real estate owned ("OREO") expense due to an $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the quarter, and $438,000 in occupancy and equipment primarily due to new branch locations added at the end of 2024.
On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $1.3 million from $19.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The linked quarter increase primarily reflects increases of $781,000 in OREO expense due to the $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the quarter, $606,000 in salaries and employee benefits costs due to year-end salary increases and higher payroll taxes due to bonus payments made in the first quarter of 2025, $202,000 in occupancy and equipment costs due to the new branch locations added at the end of 2024 and higher maintenance and repair costs. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $425,000 in other professional fees compared to the linked quarter primarily due to lower consulting services and personnel placement fees.
Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $2.8 million with an effective tax rate of 22.7%, compared to $2.7 million with an effective tax rate of 17.5% for the first quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 included the impact of certain discrete items related to stock compensation activity as well as the impact of additional tax credit investments made by the Bank during the quarter. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was lower due to certain one-time adjustments primarily related to the finalization of certain tax items related to our acquisition of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. and Malvern Bank, National Association ("Malvern"). Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $3.9 million with an effective tax rate of 27.2%, which included additional tax related to the Bank’s bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) restructuring completed in the second half of 2024. We anticipate our future effective tax rate will be in the range of 23% to 24%.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $100.4 million, or 2.7%, from December 31, 2024 to March 31, 2025. Total loans as of March 31, 2025 increased $91.8 million, or 2.9%, from $3.14 billion at December 31, 2024. The Bank’s cash and cash equivalents increased by $16.2 million, or 5.9%, compared to December 31, 2024, as management continued to ensure adequate on-balance sheet liquidity.
The Bank reported total assets of $3.88 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $289.4 million, or 8.1%, from $3.59 billion at March 31, 2024. Total loans increased $243.6 million, or 8.1%, to $3.24 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $2.99 billion at March 31, 2024. The increase primarily reflects strong organic loan growth, particularly in the C&I and owner-occupied commercial real estate portfolios.
Total deposits increased by $63.9 million or 2.1% from $3.06 billion at December 31, 2024 to $3.12 billion at March 31, 2025, due to a combination of in-market and brokered deposits which were utilized to support significant loan growth during the first quarter of 2025. The Bank's total deposits increased $149.5 million, or 5.0%, from $2.97 billion at March 31, 2024. Organic deposit growth was primarily due to our team’s success in attracting new deposit relationships while also maintaining existing balances amid heightened industry-wide pricing competition.
During the three months ended March 31, 2025, stockholders’ equity increased by $5.8 million, or 1.4%, primarily due to net income, partially offset by dividends and share repurchases.
As of March 31, 2025, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 9.63%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 9.59%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 9.59%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 11.46%. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio
iii
measured 9.47% as of March 31, 2025 compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2024. The decline from December 31, 2024, was primarily due to the asset growth during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Asset Quality
First Bank's asset quality metrics remained favorable during the first quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming loans declined from $11.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $11.6 million at March 31, 2025. Total nonperforming assets declined from $17.3 million to $16.4 million during the same period primarily due to the $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the quarter.
The Bank recorded net recoveries of $15,000 during the first quarter of 2025 compared to net recoveries of $155,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and net charge-offs of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 reflected the charge-off of a $5.5 million purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loan acquired from Malvern, partially offset by $201,000 in net recoveries. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans measured 1.21% at March 31, 2025, compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2024 and 1.22% at March 31, 2024.
Liquidity and Borrowings
Management believes the Bank’s current liquidity position, coupled with our various contingent funding sources, provides the Bank with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options. The Bank’s cash and cash equivalents increased by $16.2 million, or 5.9%, compared to December 31, 2024, ensuring adequate on-balance sheet liquidity. Borrowings increased by $34.9 million compared to December 31, 2024, as the Bank utilized Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances to support loan growth, while continuing to maintain adequate available borrowing capacity at the FHLB.
Cash Dividend Declared
On February 21, 2025, the Bank paid $0.06 per share in cash dividends to common stockholders totaling $1.5 million that was declared by the Bank’s Board of Directors on January 21, 2025.
On April 15, 2025, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 9, 2025, payable on May 23, 2025.
Share Repurchase Program
During the first quarter of 2025 the Bank repurchased 256,454 shares of common stock at an average price of $15.06 per share, under the share repurchase program authorized in October 2024. Through March 31, 2025, 350,000 shares have been repurchased from the current share repurchase plan with a total cost of $5.2 million or $14.74 per share on average. The share repurchase program provides for the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of First Bank common stock with an aggregate repurchase amount of up to $16.0 million. The share repurchase program will expire on September 30, 2025.
Conference Call and Earnings Release Supplement
Additional details on the quarterly results and the Bank are included in the attached earnings release supplement.
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b39afd8e-20bb-4429-bcd7-61a0762ab19e
First Bank will host itsearnings callon Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The direct dial toll free number for the live call is 1-800-715-9871 and the access code is 3909613. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 3909613) from one hour after the end of the conference call until July 22, 2025. Replay information will also be available on First Bank’s website at
www.firstbanknj.com
under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay of the conference call.
About First Bank
First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 26 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Morristown, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, Trenton and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Coventry, Devon, Doylestown, Lionville, Malvern, Media, Paoli, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. With $3.88 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, integrate acquired entities and realize anticipated efficiencies, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the impact of public health emergencies, on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.
______________________
This press release contains “non-GAAP” financial measures, which management uses in its analysis of First Bank’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, First Bank believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the accompanying financial tables.
i
Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release
ii
Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.
iii
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.
FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
32,396
$
18,252
Restricted cash
11,910
14,270
Interest bearing deposits with banks
243,778
239,392
Cash and cash equivalents
288,084
271,914
Interest bearing time deposits with banks
743
743
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $90,393 and $84,083, respectively)
85,059
77,413
Equity securities, at fair value
1,860
1,870
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $209 and $206, respectively (fair value of $42,565 and $42,770, respectively)
46,387
47,123
Restricted investment in bank stocks
15,933
14,333
Other investments
13,388
11,612
Loans held for sale
618
-
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
3,236,039
3,144,266
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(39,223)
(37,773)
Net loans
3,196,816
3,106,493
Premises and equipment, net
21,267
21,351
Other real estate owned, net
4,822
5,637
Accrued interest receivable
14,889
14,267
Bank-owned life insurance
86,258
85,553
Goodwill
44,166
44,166
Other intangible assets, net
8,341
8,827
Deferred income taxes, net
25,178
25,528
Other assets
26,950
43,516
Total assets
$
3,880,759
$
3,780,346
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
535,584
$
519,320
Interest bearing deposits
2,584,210
2,536,576
Total deposits
3,119,794
3,055,896
Borrowings
281,867
246,933
Subordinated debentures
29,981
29,954
Accrued interest payable
4,887
3,820
Other liabilities
29,315
34,587
Total liabilities
3,465,844
3,371,190
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 27,576,676 shares issued and 25,045,612 shares outstanding and 27,375,439 shares issued and 25,100,829 shares outstanding, respectively
136,220
135,495
Additional paid-in capital
124,555
124,524
Retained earnings
184,657
176,779
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,938)
(4,925)
Treasury stock, 2,531,064 and 2,274,610 shares, respectively
(26,579)
(22,717)
Total stockholders' equity
414,915
409,156
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,880,759
$
3,780,346
FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Interest and Dividend Income
Investment securities—taxable
$
1,188
$
1,182
Investment securities—tax-exempt
51
38
Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other
2,997
3,025
Loans, including fees
51,552
49,319
Total interest and dividend income
55,788
53,564
Interest Expense
Deposits
20,844
20,786
Borrowings
2,412
2,116
Subordinated debentures
440
344
Total interest expense
23,696
23,246
Net interest income
32,092
30,318
Credit loss expense (benefit)
1,544
(698)
Net interest income after credit loss expense
30,548
31,016
Non-Interest Income
Service fees on deposit accounts
356
344
Loan fees
326
102
Income from bank-owned life insurance
793
785
Gains on sale of loans, net
29
229
Gains on recovery of acquired loans
24
118
Other non-interest income
443
386
Total non-interest income
1,971
1,964
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
11,118
10,038
Occupancy and equipment
2,464
2,026
Legal fees
368
316
Other professional fees
726
756
Regulatory fees
684
602
Directors' fees
282
242
Data processing
805
806
Marketing and advertising
399
296
Travel and entertainment
236
244
Insurance
214
244
Other real estate owned expense, net
920
88
Other expense
2,168
2,152
Total non-interest expense
20,384
17,810
Income Before Income Taxes
12,135
15,170
Income tax expense
2,754
2,658
Net Income
$
9,381
$
12,512
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.37
$
0.50
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.37
$
0.50
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
25,118,062
25,039,949
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
25,269,002
25,199,381
FIRST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate
(5)
Balance
Interest
Rate
(5)
Interest earning assets
Investment securities
(1) (2)
$
134,274
$
1,250
3.78%
$
147,147
$
1,228
3.36%
Loans
(3)
3,170,772
51,552
6.59%
2,979,522
49,319
6.66%
Interest bearing deposits with banks,
Federal funds sold and other
234,032
2,575
4.46%
203,158
2,710
5.37%
Restricted investment in bank stocks
14,137
300
8.61%
10,421
199
7.68%
Other investments
14,054
122
3.52%
11,870
116
3.93%
Total interest earning assets
(2)
3,567,269
55,799
6.34%
3,352,118
53,572
6.43%
Allowance for credit losses
(38,181)
(37,607)
Non-interest earning assets
261,101
261,237
Total assets
$
3,790,189
$
3,575,748
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
644,736
$
4,027
2.53%
$
618,941
$
3,666
2.38%
Money market deposits
1,045,013
8,631
3.35%
1,014,906
9,789
3.88%
Savings deposits
142,502
650
1.85%
162,113
574
1.42%
Time deposits
717,881
7,536
4.26%
671,546
6,757
4.05%
Total interest bearing deposits
2,550,132
20,844
3.31%
2,467,506
20,786
3.39%
Borrowings
234,526
2,412
4.17%
167,141
2,116
5.09%
Subordinated debentures
29,963
440
5.87%
42,470
344
3.24%
Total interest bearing liabilities
2,814,621
23,696
3.41%
2,677,117
23,246
3.49%
Non-interest bearing deposits
521,326
481,503
Other liabilities
40,570
40,586
Stockholders' equity
413,672
376,542
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,790,189
$
3,575,748
Net interest income/interest rate spread
(2)
32,103
2.93%
30,326
2.92%
Net interest margin
(2) (4)
3.65%
3.64%
Tax equivalent adjustment
(2)
(11)
(8)
Net interest income
$
32,092
$
30,318
(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.
(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.
(5) Annualized.
FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)
As of or For the Quarter Ended
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$
32,092
$
31,594
$
30,094
$
30,540
$
30,318
Credit loss expense (benefit)
1,544
234
1,579
63
(698)
Non-interest income
1,971
2,176
2,479
689
1,964
Non-interest expense
20,384
19,124
18,644
17,953
17,810
Income tax expense
2,754
3,915
4,188
2,140
2,658
Net income
9,381
10,497
8,162
11,073
12,512
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
(1)
1.00%
1.10%
0.88%
1.23%
1.41%
Return on average equity
(1)
9.20%
10.27%
8.15%
11.52%
13.36%
Return on average tangible equity
(1) (2)
10.54%
11.82%
9.42%
13.40%
15.64%
Net interest margin
(1) (3)
3.65%
3.54%
3.48%
3.62%
3.64%
Yield on loans
(1)
6.59%
6.62%
6.73%
6.81%
6.66%
Total cost of deposits
(1)
2.75%
2.89%
3.06%
3.01%
2.83%
Efficiency ratio
(2)
57.65%
56.98%
58.49%
55.88%
55.56%
SHARE DATA
Common shares outstanding
25,045,612
25,100,829
25,186,920
25,144,983
25,096,449
Basic earnings per share
$
0.37
$
0.42
$
0.32
$
0.44
$
0.50
Diluted earnings per share
0.37
0.41
0.32
0.44
0.50
Book value per share
16.57
16.30
15.96
15.61
15.23
Tangible book value per share
(2)
14.47
14.19
13.84
13.46
13.06
MARKET DATA
Market value per share
$
14.81
$
14.07
$
15.20
$
12.74
$
13.74
Market value / Tangible book value
102.35%
99.16%
109.83%
94.65%
105.20%
Market capitalization
$
370,926
$
353,169
$
382,841
$
320,347
$
344,825
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY
Stockholders' equity / assets
10.69%
10.82%
10.70%
10.86%
10.64%
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets
(2)
9.47%
9.56%
9.41%
9.50%
9.27%
Loans / deposits
103.73%
102.89%
101.23%
101.02%
100.75%
ASSET QUALITY
Net charge-offs
$
(15)
$
(155)
$
386
$
175
$
5,293
Net charge-offs (recoveries), excluding PCD loan charge-off
(4)
(15)
(155)
386
175
(201)
Nonperforming loans
11,584
11,677
12,014
14,227
17,054
Nonperforming assets
16,406
17,314
17,651
20,226
23,053
Net charge offs / average loans
(1)
0.00%
(0.02%)
0.05%
0.02%
0.72%
Net charge offs (recoveries), excluding PCD loan charge-off / average loans
(1) (4)
(0.00%)
(0.02%)
0.05%
0.02%
(0.03%)
Nonperforming loans / total loans
0.36%
0.37%
0.39%
0.47%
0.57%
Nonperforming assets / total assets
0.42%
0.46%
0.47%
0.56%
0.64%
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans
1.21%
1.20%
1.21%
1.21%
1.22%
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans
338.60%
323.48%
311.59%
254.81%
213.42%
OTHER DATA
Total assets
$
3,880,759
$
3,780,346
$
3,757,653
$
3,615,731
$
3,591,398
Total loans
3,236,039
3,144,266
3,087,488
2,998,029
2,992,423
Total deposits
3,119,794
3,055,896
3,050,070
2,967,634
2,970,262
Total stockholders' equity
414,915
409,156
402,070
392,489
382,254
Number of full-time equivalent employees
315
318
313
294
288
(1) Annualized.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See the accompanying table, "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation.
(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(4) Excludes $5.5 million in a PCD loan charge-off in first quarter of 2024, which was reserved for through purchase accounting marks at the time of the Malvern acquisition.
FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
As of the Quarter Ended
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
LOAN COMPOSITION
Commercial and industrial
$
651,690
$
576,625
$
546,541
$
530,996
$
508,911
Commercial real estate:
Owner-occupied
694,113
671,357
688,988
647,625
625,643
Investor
1,160,549
1,181,684
1,170,508
1,143,954
1,172,311
Construction and development
200,262
205,096
193,460
190,108
184,816
Multi-family
308,217
287,843
267,861
270,238
279,668
Total commercial real estate
2,363,141
2,345,980
2,320,817
2,251,925
2,262,438
Residential real estate:
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans
142,298
142,769
144,081
144,978
154,704
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit
52,438
51,020
49,763
46,882
45,869
Total residential real estate
194,736
193,789
193,844
191,860
200,573
Consumer and other
29,760
31,324
29,518
26,321
23,702
Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs
3,239,327
3,147,718
3,090,720
3,001,102
2,995,624
Net deferred loan fees and costs
(3,288)
(3,452)
(3,232)
(3,073)
(3,201)
Total loans
$
3,236,039
$
3,144,266
$
3,087,488
$
2,998,029
$
2,992,423
LOAN MIX
Commercial and industrial
20.1%
18.3%
17.7%
17.7%
17.0%
Commercial real estate:
Owner-occupied
21.5%
21.4%
22.3%
22.3%
20.9%
Investor
35.9%
37.6%
37.9%
37.9%
39.2%
Construction and development
6.2%
6.5%
6.3%
6.3%
6.2%
Multi-family
9.5%
9.1%
8.7%
8.7%
9.3%
Total commercial real estate
73.1%
74.6%
75.2%
75.2%
75.6%
Residential real estate:
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans
4.4%
4.6%
4.7%
4.7%
5.2%
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit
1.6%
1.6%
1.6%
1.6%
1.5%
Total residential real estate
6.0%
6.2%
6.3%
6.3%
6.7%
Consumer and other
0.9%
1.0%
0.9%
0.9%
0.8%
Net deferred loan fees and costs
(0.1%)
(0.1%)
(0.1%)
(0.1%)
(0.1%)
Total loans
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
As of the Quarter Ended
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
535,584
$
519,320
$
519,079
$
499,765
$
470,749
Interest bearing demand deposits
629,974
629,099
597,802
574,515
580,864
Money market and savings deposits
1,197,517
1,198,039
1,235,637
1,199,382
1,219,634
Time deposits
756,719
709,438
697,552
693,972
699,015
Total Deposits
$
3,119,794
$
3,055,896
$
3,050,070
$
2,967,634
$
2,970,262
DEPOSIT MIX
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
17.2%
17.0%
17.0%
16.8%
15.8%
Interest bearing demand deposits
20.2%
20.6%
19.6%
19.4%
19.6%
Money market and savings deposits
38.4%
39.2%
40.5%
40.4%
41.1%
Time deposits
24.2%
23.2%
22.9%
23.4%
23.5%
Total Deposits
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
FIRST BANK
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
As of or For the Quarter Ended
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
Return on Average Tangible Equity
Net income (numerator)
$
9,381
$
10,497
$
8,162
$
11,073
$
12,512
Average stockholders' equity
$
413,672
$
406,579
$
398,535
$
386,644
$
376,542
Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
52,805
53,278
53,823
54,347
54,790
Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator)
$
360,867
$
353,301
$
344,712
$
332,297
$
321,752
Return on average tangible equity
(1)
10.54%
11.82%
9.42%
13.40%
15.64%
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Stockholders' equity
$
414,915
$
409,156
$
402,070
$
392,489
$
382,254
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
52,507
52,993
53,484
54,026
54,483
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)
$
362,408
$
356,163
$
348,586
$
338,463
$
327,771
Common shares outstanding (denominator)
25,045,612
25,100,829
25,186,920
25,144,983
25,096,449
Tangible book value per share
$
14.47
$
14.19
$
13.84
$
13.46
$
13.06
Tangible Equity / Tangible Assets
Stockholders' equity
$
414,915
$
409,156
$
402,070
$
392,489
$
382,254
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
52,507
52,993
53,484
54,026
54,483
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)
$
362,408
$
356,163
$
348,586
$
338,463
$
327,771
Total assets
$
3,880,759
$
3,780,346
$
3,757,653
$
3,615,731
$
3,591,398
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
52,507
52,993
53,484
54,026
54,483
Tangible total assets (denominator)
$
3,828,252
$
3,727,353
$
3,704,169
$
3,561,705
$
3,536,915
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets
9.47%
9.56%
9.41%
9.50%
9.27%
Efficiency Ratio
Non-interest expense
$
20,384
$
19,124
$
18,644
$
17,953
$
17,810
Less: Other real estate owned write-down
815
-
362
-
-
Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator)
$
19,569
$
19,124
$
18,282
$
17,953
$
17,810
Net interest income
$
32,092
$
31,594
$
30,094
$
30,540
$
30,318
Non-interest income
1,971
2,176
2,479
689
1,964
Total revenue
34,063
33,770
32,573
31,229
32,282
Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net
-
-
555
-
-
(Subtract) Add: (Gains) losses on sale of loans, net
(29)
(38)
(135)
900
(229)
Less: Bank Owned Life Insurance Incentive
(88)
(168)
(1,116)
-
-
Adjusted total revenue (denominator)
$
33,946
$
33,564
$
31,877
$
32,129
$
32,053
Efficiency ratio
57.65%
56.98%
57.35%
55.88%
55.56%
(1) Annualized.
CONTACT:
Andrew Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer
(609) 643-0058,
andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com
