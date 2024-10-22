News & Insights

First Bancshares receives shareholder approval for Renasant deal

October 22, 2024 — 04:35 pm EDT

The First Bancshares (FBMS) announced that the previously announced merger between The First and Renasant Corporation, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 29, 2024, has been approved by its shareholders. Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Stocks mentioned

FBMS

