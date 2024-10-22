First Bancshares receives shareholder approval for Renasant deal

The First Bancshares (FBMS) announced that the previously announced merger between The First and Renasant Corporation, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of July 29, 2024, has been approved by its shareholders. Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FBMS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.