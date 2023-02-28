First Bancshares Plans To Repurchase Up To $50 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) said its board approved a new share repurchase program for the 2023 calendar year. Under the program, the company may repurchase up to $50 million of shares of its common stock.

The new share repurchase program has an expiration date of December 31, 2023.

The company noted that the actual timing and method of any purchases, the target number of shares and the maximum price (or range of prices) under the program, will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of the company's common stock, general market and economic conditions, and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

