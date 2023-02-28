Markets
FBMS

First Bancshares Plans To Repurchase Up To $50 Mln Of Shares

February 28, 2023 — 08:52 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) said its board approved a new share repurchase program for the 2023 calendar year. Under the program, the company may repurchase up to $50 million of shares of its common stock.

The new share repurchase program has an expiration date of December 31, 2023.

The company noted that the actual timing and method of any purchases, the target number of shares and the maximum price (or range of prices) under the program, will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of the company's common stock, general market and economic conditions, and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FBMS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.