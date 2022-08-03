First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.19

The board of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.19 on the 25th of August, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.6%.

First Bancshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

First Bancshares has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 23% also shows that First Bancshares is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 13.8%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 22% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGM:FBMS Historic Dividend August 3rd 2022

First Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.15 total annually to $0.76. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that First Bancshares has grown earnings per share at 23% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like First Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 4 analysts we track are forecasting for First Bancshares for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is First Bancshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

