First Bancshares Inc Miss (FBMS) Price Target Increased by 9.12% to 34.17

The average one-year price target for First Bancshares Inc Miss (NASDAQ:FBMS) has been revised to 34.17 / share. This is an increase of 9.12% from the prior estimate of 31.31 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.78 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.13% from the latest reported closing price of 31.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bancshares Inc Miss. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBMS is 0.18%, an increase of 38.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.09% to 23,485K shares. The put/call ratio of FBMS is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,953K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,730K shares, representing an increase of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 18.45% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 1,801K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares, representing an increase of 15.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 99,798.77% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 908K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares, representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 13.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 873K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing an increase of 15.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 11.82% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 842K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing an increase of 33.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 24.30% over the last quarter.

First Bancshares Inc Miss Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association ('The First'). Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

