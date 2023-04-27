First Bancshares Inc Miss (FBMS) Declares $0.22 Dividend

First Bancshares Inc Miss said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.54%, the lowest has been 0.49%, and the highest has been 3.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.71 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bancshares Inc Miss. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBMS is 0.11%, a decrease of 38.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.20% to 19,547K shares. The put/call ratio of FBMS is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.13% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Bancshares Inc Miss is 32.54. The forecasts range from a low of 27.78 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 40.13% from its latest reported closing price of 23.22.

The projected annual revenue for First Bancshares Inc Miss is 276MM, an increase of 23.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,730K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,730K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 2.92% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 1,522K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares, representing an increase of 28.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 99.85% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 818K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 752K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 1.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 738K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Bancshares Inc Miss Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association ('The First'). Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

