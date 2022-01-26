First BanCorp. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First BanCorp. (FBP) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of $0.36 compared to $0.27, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.32, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net profit was $73.6 million or $0.35 per share compared to $50.1 million or $0.23 per share. Net interest income increased to $184.1 million from $177.8 million, last year. Non-interest income was $30.4 million compared to $30.2 million. Analysts on average had estimated $183.96 million in revenue.

