First BanCorp. Q4 Adj. Earnings Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - First BanCorp. (FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, on Friday reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $50.14 million or $0.23 per share, from $36.45 million or $0.16 per share in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.27 per share, compared to $0.19 per share in the year-ago period.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income for the quarter increased to $177.77 million from $139.93 million in the same period last year. Non-interest income rose to $30.20 million from $24.41 million in the prior-year quarter. Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $180.12 million for the quarter.

