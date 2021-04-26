Markets
FBP

First BanCorp. Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - First BanCorp. (FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, reported net income of $61.2 million, or $0.28 per share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.01 per share, a year ago. Adjusted profit per share was $0.31 compared to a loss of $0.03. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. First quarter net interest income increased to $176.26 million from $138.65 million, prior year. Total non-interest income was $30.96 million compared to $30.20 million. Analysts expected revenue of $179.48 million, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FBP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular