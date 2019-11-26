First BanCorp. (FBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

First BanCorp. (FBP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 66.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.66, the dividend yield is 1.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBP was $10.66, representing a -10.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.94 and a 34.85% increase over the 52 week low of $7.91.

FBP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports FBP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 20.97%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

