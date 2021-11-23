First BanCorp. (FBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2021

First BanCorp. (FBP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 42.86% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.5, the dividend yield is 2.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBP was $14.5, representing a -2.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.91 and a 83.08% increase over the 52 week low of $7.92.

FBP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports FBP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 210.23%, compared to an industry average of 25.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fbp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.