First BanCorp. (FBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

First BanCorp. (FBP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 40% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBP was $10.71, representing a -0.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.82 and a 206% increase over the 52 week low of $3.50.

FBP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.46. Zacks Investment Research reports FBP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 129.55%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FBP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FBP as a top-10 holding:

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLQS with an increase of 38.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FBP at 3656%.

