First BanCorp. (FBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2020

First BanCorp. (FBP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FBP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.79, the dividend yield is 3.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBP was $5.79, representing a -47.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.10 and a 65.43% increase over the 52 week low of $3.50.

FBP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.47. Zacks Investment Research reports FBP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -46%, compared to an industry average of -24%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.