News & Insights

Markets
FBP

First BanCorp. Board Approves Stock Repurchase Program

July 24, 2023 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - First BanCorp. (FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced that its Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program of up to $225 million of the outstanding common stock. The Corporation expects to repurchase during the second half of 2023 approximately $150 million of the outstanding common stock, of which $75 million relate to the remaining amount of the previously approved stock repurchase program that was resumed in July 2023.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on September 8, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FBP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.