First Bancorp Shares Slide 11.6% Below McLamb Jr.'s Purchase Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 22, First Bancorp's Director, Carlie C. McLamb Jr., invested $98,775.44 into 2,006 shares of FBNC, for a cost per share of $49.24. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC) and achieve a cost basis 11.6% cheaper than McLamb Jr., with shares changing hands as low as $43.52 per share. First Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBNC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.29 per share, with $50.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.11. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which FBNC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/20/2021 Dexter V. Perry Director 650 $39.00 $25,350.00 11/22/2021 Carlie C. McLamb Jr. Director 2,006 $49.24 $98,775.44

The current annualized dividend paid by First Bancorp is $0.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 12/30/2021. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FBNC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

