First BanCorp Q3 Profit Rises, Beats View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - First BanCorp. (FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, on Tuesday reported net income for the third quarter of $45.7 million or $0.21 per share, up from $35.7 million or $0.16 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.20 per share, compared to $0.16 per share in the year-ago period.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income rose to $144.43 million from $132.52 million in the prior-year quarter, while non-interest income increased to $21.40 million from $18.52 million last year.

