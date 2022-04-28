First BanCorp Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - First BanCorp (FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, on Thursday reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $82.60 million or $0.41 per share from $61.15 million or $0.28 per share in the year-ago period.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income for the quarter increased to $185.62 million from $176.27 million in the same period last year. Non-interest income rose to $32.86 million from $30.96 million in the prior-year quarter. Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $183.34 million for the quarter.

