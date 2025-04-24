First BanCorp. Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - First BanCorp.(FBP) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on April 24, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://fbpinvestor.com/resources/event-calendar/event-details/2025/First-BanCorp-1Q-2025-Financial-Results/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 833-470-1428 or 404-975-4839. The participant access code is 811566.

For a replay call, dial 866-813-9403, with access code 686791.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.