First Bancorp PR (FBP) Price Target Increased by 14.89% to 16.52

The average one-year price target for First Bancorp PR (NYSE:FBP) has been revised to 16.52 / share. This is an increase of 14.89% from the prior estimate of 14.38 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.62 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.27% from the latest reported closing price of 14.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bancorp PR. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBP is 0.23%, a decrease of 9.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.89% to 194,190K shares. The put/call ratio of FBP is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 12,859K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,109K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 14.43% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 11,529K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,126K shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 11.42% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 10,383K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,507K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 14.44% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 7,780K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,695K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 11.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,725K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,698K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 16.71% over the last quarter.

First Bancorp PR Background Information

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina. It operates as First Bank in North and South Carolina. The company has 94 branches in North Carolina, assets totaling $4.3 billion and deposits of $3.4 billion as of early 2017.

