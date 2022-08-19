First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide First Bancorp with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is First Bancorp Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. First Bancorp managed to grow EPS by 15% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that First Bancorp's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note First Bancorp achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 17% to US$90m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NasdaqGS:FNLC Earnings and Revenue History August 19th 2022

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are First Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Our analysis into First Bancorp has shown that insiders have sold US$43k worth of shares over the last 12 months. But this is outweighed by the trades from Independent Director Kimberly Swan who spent US$151k buying shares, at an average price of around US$30.15. And that's a reason to be optimistic.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that First Bancorp insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$24m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 7.0% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Tony McKim, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like First Bancorp with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$2.6m.

The First Bancorp CEO received total compensation of just US$1.1m in the year to December 2021. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is First Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for First Bancorp is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. Of course, just because First Bancorp is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of First Bancorp, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.