First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. You will need to purchase shares before the 30th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of January.

First Bancorp's upcoming dividend is US$0.18 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.72 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current stock price of $33.51. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether First Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. First Bancorp paid out a comfortable 27% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:FBNC Historic Dividend December 26th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see First Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, First Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.4% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is First Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? Companies like First Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, First Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while First Bancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. We've identified 3 warning signs with First Bancorp (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

