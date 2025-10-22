The First Bancorp Inc. Announces Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $9.08 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $7.57 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.3% to $20.05 million from $16.40 million last year.

The First Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.08 Mln. vs. $7.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $20.05 Mln vs. $16.40 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.