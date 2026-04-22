First BanCorp (FBP) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

First BanCorp (FBP) reported $258.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.1% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $258.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +9.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency ratio : 49.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 49.1%.

: 49.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 49.1%. Total Interest-Earning Assets - Average Balance : $18.85 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.01 billion.

: $18.85 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.01 billion. Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans : 0.7% versus 0.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.7% versus 0.7% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 4.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.8%.

: 4.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.8%. Service charges and fees on deposit accounts : $9.93 million compared to the $9.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $9.93 million compared to the $9.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. Mortgage banking activities : $4.04 million compared to the $3.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.04 million compared to the $3.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations : $232.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $230.09 million.

: $232.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $230.09 million. Total non-interest income : $37.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.35 million.

: $37.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.35 million. Card and processing income: $11.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.43 million.

Here is how First BanCorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for First BanCorp here>>>

Shares of First BanCorp have returned +14.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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