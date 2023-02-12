First Bancorp (FBP) Declares $0.14 Dividend

First Bancorp said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $14.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.46%, the lowest has been 1.02%, and the highest has been 5.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=199).

The current dividend yield is 1.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.17% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Bancorp is $16.12. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 13.17% from its latest reported closing price of $14.24.

The projected annual revenue for First Bancorp is $886MM, a decrease of 0.55%. The projected annual EPS is $1.73, an increase of 8.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBP is 0.30%, an increase of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.10% to 204,947K shares. The put/call ratio of FBP is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,109K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,583K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 11,197K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,218K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 5.06% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 11,156K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,395K shares, representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 22.36% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 8,290K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,755K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 21.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,687K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,830K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBP by 7.74% over the last quarter.

First Bancorp PR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina. It operates as First Bank in North and South Carolina. The company has 94 branches in North Carolina, assets totaling $4.3 billion and deposits of $3.4 billion as of early 2017.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

