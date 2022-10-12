First Bancorp (FBNC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.65, changing hands as high as $39.87 per share. First Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBNC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.90 per share, with $50.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.68.

