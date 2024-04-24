First Bancorp (FBNC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

First Bancorp (FBNC) reported $92.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.1%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $96.12 million, representing a surprise of -4.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin [%] : 2.8% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2.8% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Charge-offs : 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Average Interest-Earning Assets : $11.49 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.53 billion.

: $11.49 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.53 billion. Total Non Interest Income : $12.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.74 million.

: $12.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.74 million. Other service charges, commissions and fees : $5.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.94 million.

: $5.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.94 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $3.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.10 million.

: $3.87 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.10 million. Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income : $1.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.07 million.

: $1.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.07 million. Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products: $1.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 million.

Shares of First Bancorp have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Bancorp (FBNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.