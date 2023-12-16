First Bancorp (FBNC) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 36.72

The average one-year price target for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has been revised to 36.72 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 34.68 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.34 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.05% from the latest reported closing price of 37.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bancorp. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBNC is 0.11%, a decrease of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 33,335K shares. The put/call ratio of FBNC is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,775K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,859K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 4.77% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,998K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares, representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 5.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,241K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,240K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares, representing a decrease of 5.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 49.08% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,007K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 15.93% over the last quarter.

First Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $7.1 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 101 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business.

