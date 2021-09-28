First Bancorp (FBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

First Bancorp (FBNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FBNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.75, the dividend yield is 1.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBNC was $43.75, representing a -10.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.83 and a 115.36% increase over the 52 week low of $20.31.

FBNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.66. Zacks Investment Research reports FBNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.74%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fbnc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.