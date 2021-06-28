First Bancorp (FBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

First Bancorp (FBNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.53, the dividend yield is 1.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBNC was $43.53, representing a -10.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.83 and a 122.09% increase over the 52 week low of $19.60.

FBNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.19. Zacks Investment Research reports FBNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.5%, compared to an industry average of 25.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

