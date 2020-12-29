First Bancorp (FBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

First Bancorp (FBNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FBNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FBNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.1, the dividend yield is 2.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBNC was $34.1, representing a -16.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.66 and a 96.89% increase over the 52 week low of $17.32.

FBNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.7. Zacks Investment Research reports FBNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -17.74%, compared to an industry average of -15.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBNC Dividend History page.

