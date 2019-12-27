First Bancorp (FBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

First Bancorp (FBNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FBNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.4, the dividend yield is 1.78%.
The previous trading day's last sale of FBNC was $40.4, representing a -2.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.34 and a 32.46% increase over the 52 week low of $30.50.
FBNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.19. Zacks Investment Research reports FBNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.73%, compared to an industry average of 4.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryFBNC
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- BP p.l.c. (BP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 07, 2019
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2019
- Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 17, 2019
- Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019