First Bancorp (FBNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

First Bancorp (FBNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FBNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.4, the dividend yield is 1.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBNC was $40.4, representing a -2.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.34 and a 32.46% increase over the 52 week low of $30.50.

FBNC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FBNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.19. Zacks Investment Research reports FBNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.73%, compared to an industry average of 4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FBNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

