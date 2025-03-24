First Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FBNC

In trading on Monday, shares of First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.22, changing hands as high as $41.59 per share. First Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBNC's low point in its 52 week range is $29.53 per share, with $50.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.64.

