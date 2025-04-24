FIRST BAN P R Earnings Results: $FBP Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRST BAN P R ($FBP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.47 per share, beating estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $248,130,000, beating estimates of $225,702,882 by $22,427,118.

FIRST BAN P R Insider Trading Activity

FIRST BAN P R insiders have traded $FBP stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FBP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERTO R HERENCIA sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,218,120

DONALD KAFKA (EVP and COO) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $1,751,480

GINORIS LOPEZ-LAY (EVP) sold 64,000 shares for an estimated $1,392,153

CARLOS POWER (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 56,118 shares for an estimated $1,165,364 .

. AURELIO ALEMAN (President and CEO) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,081,960

NAYDA RIVERA (EVP and CRO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $529,840

JOHN A. HEFFERN sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $308,007

DANIEL EDWARD FRYE sold 7,662 shares for an estimated $162,909

FIRST BAN P R Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of FIRST BAN P R stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

