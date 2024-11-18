First AU Ltd. Announces Expiry of 270M Options

First AU Ltd. (AU:FAU) has released an update.

First AU Ltd. has announced the cessation of 270 million quoted options on the ASX due to their expiration without exercise. This move is part of the company’s routine securities management and reflects the ongoing adjustments in their issued capital. Investors and market watchers may find these developments indicative of the company’s strategic direction.

