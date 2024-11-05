First AU Limited Plans Major Share Issuance

First AU Ltd. (AU:FAU) has released an update.

First AU Limited is set to issue up to 260 million new fully paid ordinary shares, as announced on November 6, 2024. The proposed issue date for these securities is November 21, 2024, aiming to bolster the company’s capital base. This move may interest investors looking at opportunities within the financial markets.

