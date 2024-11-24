News & Insights

First Au Limited Achieves Unanimous Resolution Approval

November 24, 2024 — 10:27 pm EST

First AU Ltd. (AU:FAU) has released an update.

First Au Limited (ASX: FAU) successfully passed a key resolution at its recent General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives. As a gold and base metals exploration company, First AU is advancing projects in the Victorian Goldfields and near Kalgoorlie, sparking interest among investors keen on resource exploration.

