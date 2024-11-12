News & Insights

First Atlantic Unveils Promising Nickel Discovery

November 12, 2024 — 12:11 pm EST

ArcPacific Resources Corp (TSE:FAN) has released an update.

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. has announced a significant new discovery at its RPM Zone in Newfoundland, where drilling revealed a 394-meter stretch of nickel-iron alloy, awaruite, with promising attributes such as large grain sizes and the presence of nickel and chromium. This discovery, positioned within a 30 km nickel trend, hints at the potential for low-cost mining operations and a resilient North American nickel supply chain, as the project continues to expand.

