First Atlantic Nickel’s Promising Discovery in Newfoundland

October 29, 2024 — 12:09 pm EDT

ArcPacific Resources Corp (TSE:FAN) has released an update.

First Atlantic Nickel Corp has found visible disseminated awaruite nickel at its Super Gulp target in Newfoundland, signaling the project’s significant scale potential. The discovery could lead to low-cost mining due to the nature of the nickel host rock and supports a smelter-free nickel processing method, aligning with future US clean vehicle requirements.

