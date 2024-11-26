First Atlantic Nickel Expands RPM Zone Exploration

ArcPacific Resources Corp (TSE:FAN) has released an update.
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. is ramping up its exploration efforts at the RPM Zone by applying for new drill permits and planning a direct access route to enhance drilling capabilities. The company aims to accelerate its exploration with powerful drill rigs for deeper and faster drilling, particularly during winter. These efforts are driven by promising initial findings of large-grained, visible awaruite mineralization.
