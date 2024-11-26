News & Insights

First Atlantic Nickel Expands RPM Zone Exploration

November 26, 2024 — 12:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ArcPacific Resources Corp (TSE:FAN) has released an update.

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. is ramping up its exploration efforts at the RPM Zone by applying for new drill permits and planning a direct access route to enhance drilling capabilities. The company aims to accelerate its exploration with powerful drill rigs for deeper and faster drilling, particularly during winter. These efforts are driven by promising initial findings of large-grained, visible awaruite mineralization.

For further insights into TSE:FAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

