First Atlantic Expands with New Processing Facility

December 04, 2024 — 12:09 pm EST

ArcPacific Resources Corp (TSE:FAN) has released an update.

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. has announced the establishment of a new drill core processing and storage facility in Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland, to replace their temporary structure. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing operational capabilities as the company gears up for a significant Phase 2 drilling program at their Atlantic Nickel Project. The facility will also serve as a corporate hub, supporting current and future operations along a promising nickel trend.

