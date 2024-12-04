First Atlantic Expands with New Processing Facility

ArcPacific Resources Corp (TSE:FAN) has released an update.
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. has announced the establishment of a new drill core processing and storage facility in Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland, to replace their temporary structure. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing operational capabilities as the company gears up for a significant Phase 2 drilling program at their Atlantic Nickel Project. The facility will also serve as a corporate hub, supporting current and future operations along a promising nickel trend.
