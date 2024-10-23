First American reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.34, consensus $1.14

Reports Q3 revenue $1.4B, consesus $1.47B. “We benefited from measured improvement in market conditions during the third quarter, with adjusted revenue up 4 percent, the first year-over-year growth since the second quarter of 2022,” said Ken DeGiorgio, chief executive officer at First American (FAF) Financial Corporation. “Our adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.34, an increase of ten percent. In our title segment, premiums and escrow revenues were up across all key business lines, but most notably in our commercial division, where revenues were up 19 percent.”

