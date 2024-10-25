First American price target raised to $73 from $66 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on First American (FAF) to $73 from $66 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. First American followed up its “solid” Q2 results with “another upbeat print,” highlighted by 16% adjusted EPS outperformance and constructive outlook commentary, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note. The firm thinks that the better-than-expected Q3 net interest income trends, the strength across October title orders to-date despite the spike in rates and the upbeat Commercial outlook “all help to form a more bullish stance exiting the quarter,” the analyst added.

